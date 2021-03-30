People’s Phone-TechReviews, Firstpost





Redmi Note 10 is the base version of Redmis’ new Note 10 series, which includes Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Historically, Redmi Note offers great value and great screens, not a state-of-the-art performance phone. Find out if the latest base version meets this reputation.

Construction and design

The Redmi Note 10 is a very comfortable size and fits snugly in the palm of your hand. I tested a frosted white color variation somewhere between white and light gray. Its nice color options. What I like about the back panel is the matte texture. It feels like satin and is less slippery than a shiny back. The matte texture also frees it from annoying fingerprints. The included plastic cover helps protect the phone, but it loses the texture and color of the back.

This phone feels premium despite its price. In a blind test of build quality, few people can guess the value segment that this phone will play. We’ve reached a phone manufacturing location where most companies think they can perform a premium feel, even with affordable devices. The Redmi Note 10 also has all the bells and whistles abandoned by other phone makers, including a lovely headphone port, a very useful infrared port, and stereo sound. The Note 10 also has a MicroSD card slot for upgradeable storage, so you can add up to 512GB.

Inside, it has a Snapdragon 678 SoC. It’s not a top-end mobile processor, but it’s not leaning forward. Redmi Note 10 consistently performed well while browsing, watching movies and listening to music. There was no performance degradation. Most games also played well on this device. I was able to play Garena Free Fire without any problems, but heavy games such as Genshin Impact had visible problems and stuttering, but I was still able to play. The phone gets hot during the game, but it makes sense to hold the device.

One of the things that Note 10 lacks is 5G. The processor used in the phone can only run 4G + or less. This would have been a problem for the flagship, but not in this segment. At least a year away from 5G coverage. Some pockets may get 5G early, but most people will not have access to 5G by the end of 2022. It has a cost advantage over features that will not be available for at least the next year.

specification

Display: 6.43 inch Super AMOLED, 2400 x 1080 pixels

Chipset: Snapdragon 678

Graphics: Adreno 612

RAM + storage: 4 + 64; 6 + 128

Expandable storage: MicroSD up to 512GB

Primary camera: 48 MP, f / 1.79 aperture

Secondary camera: 2 MP macro, 8 MP ultra wide, 2 MP depth sensor

Selfie camera: 13 MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Software: Android 11 with MIUI 12

Colors: Frost White, Shadow Black, Aqua Green

display

The Redmi Note 10’s display is one of its highlights. Its 6.43 inch FHD + Super AMOLED display has a contrast ratio of 4,500,000: 1. The screen is bright enough to read the text in direct sunlight and is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. Ideal for media consumption, this is the winner when combined with stereo speakers. The bright screen is a power guzzler, so if you want to watch hours of video content, have a power bank or charger. This display does not have the high refresh rate of the ProMax brothers. This is not a problem as this is not a gaming phone. At this price, the trade-off is reasonable. Xiaomi has made many good choices here, and this will be reflected in the final product.

software

In the early days of Xiaomi, I loved their UI, had a lot of customizations and no ads, but it still worked very well. For years, software has stopped taking risks and is going straight to the bank. The operating system is very common. It still does all the work well and you don’t realize it’s missing, but there’s no creativity here.

The OS has various utilities built in, but it comes with a lot of bloatware. The included bloatware apps quickly become annoying and there is no way to remove them. The level of intrusion is better than before and Xiaomi is getting good feedback, but it’s still a lot to my liking. They still have a way to go, but I think they’ve got there.

When playing games on this device, a small game console pops out. You can record screens, take screenshots, cast and clear memory. It’s nice to see it included in this phone as well.

camera

The Redmi Note 10 has a quad camera setup with a 48 MP main camera, 8 MP ultra wide, 2 MP depth sensor, and 2 MP macros. Cameras that output both video and photos are great during the day. The colors are well reproduced and the rich coloring options and modes make the photo interesting. It’s a night photo that doesn’t work. If night mode is not active and there is indirect light, the image will be dark and grainy. When I turn on the mode, I see the same image, but it’s still too grainy to use. However, with the right light source, even in dark places, the camera has very few particles and can greatly improve the contrast of the image.

Click here to view a sample camera.

Note 10 There is no super macro mode like ProMax here. Instead, there is a regular macro mode that produces very good results in video as long as the subject is bright. Daylight images from the main camera, wide angle and macro are all of very high quality. However, like the more expensive siblings, this is not a good slow motion camera. It produces too many ghosts, even in the sun.

The 13MP selfie cam is decent. Beautification is turned on by default. If you want high quality images, we recommend turning it off.

battery

The Redmi Note 10 has an impressive battery and enjoyed a fierce game for about 6 hours. Under normal use, this should last for more than a day. If you turn on all the battery saving features and use your phone carefully, you will find that the battery life has been extended to 48 hours. The phone took 25 minutes to charge 50%, but a little over an hour and a half to fully charge. This is thanks to the included 33W quick charger.

verdict

At 11,999, I think the price of the Redmi Note 10 is very fair. This device doesn’t have state-of-the-art specs and a great camera like the flagship, but there is one that works well enough for everyday use. Nothing on a regular phone feels underpowered or out of place. With a big battery and a great big screen, everything is balanced while providing a great VFM experience. That phone for those who don’t need a beast under the hood, but thank a reliable daily driver.

