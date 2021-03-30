New Apple release in April 2021





We were expecting all sorts of new products from Apple in March, but the well-rumored March event never happened, with the release of the Apple TV + and the Apple Watch activity badge that month. It was planned. Currently, we expect the next Apple event to occur in April or not at all (there is a direct release to the web, not a formal event).

Rumored new product

The highly rumored March event never happened. Currently, Apple is rumored to hold an online virtual event in April to announce new products. It’s also possible that Apple will just release the product online using a few sophisticated marketing pages and no events will occur at all. But after whistling in March, at least some of these products need to go on sale in April, right?

AirTags

Tracking devices like Apple’s Tile have been rumored to be “coming soon” for years. With the latest updates to iOS 14.5 Beta and increased rumored activity, it seems that April may finally be the month it happens. And if they launch, they may actually be cheaper than we thought before.

iPad Pro

The current iPad Pro rarely recommends the iPad Air if it’s a very powerful and more affordable tablet. There was no iPad Pro based on the A13 chip variant, but this year it will be updated with the “A14X” processor. Expect it to be about the same as the M1 on the new Apple Silicon Mac. This chip is like the A14, which has twice the GPU core and twice the high-performance CPU core. This is what I saw on the “X” processor. Past iPad Pro models. It may also offer a new display with optional 5G connectivity and a mini LED backlight.

Apple TV

For some time, I’ve heard rumors about updated and updated Apple TV devices. Such devices are simply similar to the current Apple TV 4K, but may have more powerful processors, but the latest tvOS beta shows the potential for new remote designs. There seems to be. At the very least, Apple needs to completely replace the terrible Siri Remote with something that’s easier to use.

Probably not: new iMac or AirPods

Apple seems to be working on a new iMac with screen sizes ranging from 23 to 24 inches and a design language similar to the iPad Pro or perhaps Pro Display XDR. It is supplied by Apple Silicone (probably the successor to the M1). However, it is expected that at least WWDC will not be displayed. There are so many rumors that after a major update to standard AirPods came this spring, the latest rumors suggest that they won’t actually show up until fall.

Wildcard: WWDC date?

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference isn’t until June, but usually we see when it’s held in March or April. Last year, Apple announced a new “all-new online” format in mid-March, but the announcement was delayed until April 25, last year. In any case, it’s very unlikely that Apple will have a face-to-face event this year, so expect the all-digital format to continue.

App and software updates iOS 14.5 and iPad OS 14.5

Many iOS point releases have a relatively minor range. This is a big one. If you can’t use Face ID, you can unlock your iPhone on your Apple Watch, track items in Find My, see new pictograms, new features in Apple Maps, music, and more. We’ve already released a fifth beta, so we’re expecting a general release this month, probably along with the iPad Pro mentioned above. For a complete overview based on the latest beta release, see the iOS 14.5 Guide.

macOS Big Sur 11.3

MacOS Big Sur 11.3 should be released almost at the same time as iOS 14.5. Bug fixes and security improvements, Safari start page customization and new types of extensions, enhanced game controller support and keyboard-to-controller mapping, how to run iOS and iPad OS apps on Macs with Apple Silicon Will bring improvement. Also, expect tweaks to the Apple News, Apple Music, and Reminders apps.

tvOS 14.5

In addition to the latest iOS 14.5 update, it comes with a corresponding tvOS 14.5 update. According to the current beta, we don’t expect much design or feature changes. However, there are some internal changes to support for fractional frame rates, input to Siri, and perhaps the new names for the Siri Remote and Home buttons (to the Apple Remote and TV buttons).

watchOS 7.4

To enable the “Unlock on Apple Watch” feature, you need watchOS 7.4, the Apple Watch companion for iOS 14.5. Other than security updates and bug fixes, there aren’t many other new features.

Service AppleTV +

Apple typically releases new shows, movies, and episodes on Apple TV + around midnight EST on Friday. You can see a complete list of all Apple TV + shows, series, and movies in the list of current Apple TV + shows and upcoming Apple TV + content.

The year when the earth changed

David Attenborough-Nature with special narration about how nature recovered during the 2020 pandemic blockade. Premiered on April 16th.

Small world (season 2)

Six more episodes of this nature documentary series focusing on the smallest creatures. Narrated by Paul Rudd. Premiered on April 16th.

Earth at Night in Color (Season 2)

Taken with new tools and techniques to bring vibrant colors to night photography, this series gives you a better view of the life of nocturnal creatures. Premiered on April 16th.

Mosquito Coast

A 7-episode miniseries featuring the best-selling novel “Mosquito Coast” starring Justin Theroux. The novel was published in 1981 by Paul Theroux’s uncle, Paul Theroux, and five years later became a movie starring Harrison Ford. This book is adapted to television by Neil Cross. Premiered on April 30th.

Apple arcade

Apple will release new games to Apple Arcade on Friday, but not every Friday with new games or important updates. Check out the Apple Arcade FAQ for a complete list of Apple Arcade games and more information on our services. Many games land surprisingly, but you’ll often see some projects listed in the Coming Soon section of Apple Arcade.

Fantasy

Fantasia, the long-awaited mobile game by legendary FINAL FANTASY creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, blends JRPG elements with a unique physical diorama background.

Wonder Box: Adventure Maker

A cartoon-style action-adventure game that slowly introduces players to the features of the adventure game creation toolkit that you can use to build your own action / adventure game.

Earth day

Apple is constantly elevating itself as an eco-minded company, promoting carbon-neutral and more sustainable product manufacturing. The company expects to celebrate Earth Day (April 22nd) in a variety of ways and will continue to expand this section as more details become available.

Apple watch

Apple has provided Earth Day-themed activity badges in the past, but none were specifically available in April 2020. This was probably a precautionary measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the time. The pandemic isn’t over yet, but Apple seems to be encouraging outdoor athletic activity, which may reappear this year.

Apple TV +

Apple will release three nature documentaries in April, as it will be released on April 16th (Friday before Earth Day on April 22nd). The Earth Change Year is a new documentary special narrated by David Attenborough, where you can see the small world currently available and the second season of the Earth at night in color.

For over 20 years, I have been professionally writing about technology throughout the adult professional life. I like to understand how complex technologies work and explain them in a way that everyone can understand.

