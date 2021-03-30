Cameo raises $ 100 million from investors including Amazon, Google and UTA





Cameo, a startup that allows users to buy video screams from celebrities, has deposited $ 100 million in a bank with Series C funding. The company says this gives it a “unicorn” rating of just over $ 1 billion.

With this investment, Cameo’s total funding has exceeded $ 165 million since its inception in 2017. It was led by investment firm e.ventures and was also funded by new strategic investors such as GV (formerly Google Ventures), Amazon’s Alexa Fund and UTA Ventures. Growth investors such as SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Valor Equity Partners and Counterpoint Global of Morgan Stanley. Several cameo talent partners, including legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk.

In addition, Cameo’s existing investors Lightspeed, Kleiner Perkins, Spark Capital, Peter Chernin’s Chernin Group, and Origin Ventures also participated.

To date, Cameo has produced over 2 million talent videos for fans, about 80% of which are reserved as gifts for others (birthday, congratulations, roast, etc.).

According to Cameo, in 2020, total revenue was about $ 100 million (4.5 times year-on-year) and average order value increased by about 25% to about $ 70. According to the company, last year it delivered more than 1.3 million messages over the last three years, adding more than 10,000 new athletes, actors, comedians, musicians, artists, activists and personalities to cameos. According to the company, more than 150 cameo performers earned at least $ 100,000 last year.

With the new funding, Cameo will invest in four key areas: improving the core Cameo experience, introducing new products, reaching new customers, and expanding internationally.

In 2021, Cameo plans to extend its product offering beyond the core video experience with products such as fan clubs and Cameo Calls. The company will also build a Cameo for Business (C4B) division to offer more dedicated products and “white gloves” services for brands and businesses. We also plan to do business for our fans and talents in non-English speaking countries.Currently, almost 20% of cameos are purchased from outside the United States

“The pandemic has put extra stress on the already volatile business model that supports talent throughout the sports and entertainment ecosystem,” cameo co-founder and CEO Stephen Galanis announced a funding round. did. “We are in a completely different world today. Talents really want to connect more deeply with their fans, who expect unprecedented access to the talents they admire most. This funding will help create access and connections that will define the future of the “connected economy” on a global scale. “

With the new funding, e.ventures partner Jonathan Turner will join Cameo’s board of directors. “Cameos are creating a new category and radically changing the relationship between talent and fans,” Turner said in a statement. “We are in the early stages, but the opportunities are enormous. We are pleased to be able to leverage our international expertise to help cameos become a global phenomenon.”

