Launch of Mi11i, Snapdragon 888 SoC with flat AMOLED display: price, specifications





The Mi 11i was launched with the Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Lite 5G and Mi 11 Ultra, which debuted at the virtual event on Monday. The new Mi series phones have similarities to the Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 11 Ultra, as well as the Mi 11 Pro announced in China on Monday. However, unlike the Mi 11 Pro, which may be limited to the Chinese market, the Mi 11i will be available globally with some differences. The Mi 11i comes with a flat display and a redesigned side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone also comes with dual speakers equipped with Dolby Atmos.

Mi 11i price, stock status

The Mi 11i is priced at € 649 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and € 699 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The phone will be available in Celestial Silver, Cosmic Black and Frosty White colors and will soon be available for pre-order in Europe through all official Xiaomi channels. Details about its availability in other global markets have not yet been revealed.

Mi11i specifications

The Dual SIM (Nano) Mi 11i runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12. It features a 6.67 inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) flat Samsung E4 AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is powered by the Octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and comes standard with an Adreno 660 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Below the hood is a liquid-cooled 3D heat dissipation technology.

In terms of optics, the Mi 11i comes with a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.75 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f / 2.2 lens, and a triple rear camera setup to accommodate the 5. doing. -f / 2.4 Megapixel tertiary sensor with telemacro lens. There is also a 20 megapixel selfie camera with an f / 2.4 lens on the front.

The Mi 11i has 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage variants. Phone connection options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, 802.11ax (IR) blasters, and USB Type-C ports. The phone has a fingerprint sensor next to it to help unlock your face.

Xiaomi offers a 4,520mAh battery for the Mi 11i, which supports 33W fast charging (supported chargers are available in retail boxes). The mobile phone is 7.8 mm thick and weighs 196 grams.

Orbital, a gadget 360 podcast, has two bills this week: the OnePlus 9 series and the Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and podcasts are available.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos