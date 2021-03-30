Xiaomi’s foldable Mi Mix Fold brings the first liquid lens with 3-30x magnification





The foremost Mix series of Xiaomis is back with Mi Mix Fold. The company’s first foldable mobile phone packed with innovative features. Folding displays may not even be the most interesting component of a phone.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold has an 8-inch internal display (4: 3) and a 6.5-inch external display.

The large internal screen is an 8.01 OLED panel with an aspect ratio of 4: 3 (1440p + resolution). It’s a tablet-sized display, and Xiaomi claims to be the largest display on foldable smartphones, but Huawei may disagree with this.

Still, it’s big enough for Xiaomi to enable desktop mode on multiple resizable windows. This mode is activated by swiping with three fingers.

Desktop mode takes full advantage of large displays

Anyway, Xiaomi has developed a U-shaped hinge that is 27% lighter than the hinges used in other foldable types. During the reliability test, the phone was bent 200,000 times and then another 1 million times.

The OLED panel supports HDR10 + and Dolby Vision, providing excellent color accuracy (DCI-P3 color space). The brightness of the display is 600 nits and the peak is 900 nits.

Mi Mix Fold’s two displays details

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Folds external display is 6.52 in size and is an AMOLED panel with a resolution of 840 x 2,520px. This is a fairly wide aspect ratio of 27: 9. Unlike interior displays, it has a high refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. It is also slightly brighter with the typical brightness of a 650 knit. It supports HDR10 + and Dolby Vision, and also has excellent color calibration.

Xiaomi’s first foldable Mi Mix Fold

These are good stats for first-generation products, but cameras obscure the display in terms of innovation. First, this is the result of an investment of 140 million yuan in research and development, which has been under development for two years.

The Surge C1 image processing chip was developed by Xiaomi. Performs autofocus, autoexposure, and autowhite balance of the 3A algorithm in a power efficient manner.

Surge C1 custom chip for camera Snapdragon 888 for everything else

Even more impressive is the world’s first liquid lens technology for telephoto cameras. It is made from a flexible film filled with a clear liquid. Thanks to the precision motor, it can be transformed like a lens of the human eye. And obviously don’t worry about the liquid, it can work at extreme temperatures in the range of -40C to 60C (-40F to 140F).

This allows you to adjust the optical magnification from 3x to 30x (80mm equivalent focal length at the wide end). The shortest shooting distance of the lens is only 3 cm, and you can shoot distant subjects or take macro shots. Behind this unique lens is an 8MP sensor, but nothing is said about image stabilization.

The main camera has a 108MP sensor, 1 / 1.52 ISOCELL HM2, behind the 7P lens. The sensor supports 2.1m pixel 9-in-1 binning, but this cam does not have OIS. The ultra-wide-angle camera has a field of view of 123 and a 13MP sensor with 1.12m pixels (f / 2.4 lens).

The phone is equipped with a 5,020mAh battery split into two 2,460mAh cells. It supports 67W wired charging and will be fully charged in 37 minutes (no wireless).

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold features a Snapdragon 888 chipset connected to up to 3,200 MHz LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The basic configuration is 12 / 256GB, with a 12/512 GB option and a top spec model with 16 / 512GB memory.

High performance is guaranteed by a multi-layer combination of butterfly-type cooling system, large vapor chambers, thermal gel, and graphite sheet. Overall, Fold boasts a total heat dissipation area of ​​22,583 mm. In addition to the chipset, the cooling system also dissipates heat from the 5G antenna and fast charging system.

The visual view of the large display matches the audio experience tuned by Harman Kardon. There is a quad speaker setup that was previously reserved for tablets. The four 1216 super linear speakers have a large chamber equivalent to 1.34cc. These are driven by a 15V amplifier, which is 40% larger than the Mi 10 Pro speakers (also using the 1216). Xiaomi has developed a 3D spatial audio algorithm that uses four speakers to create an immersive experience.

Internal display supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 + Quad speakers by Harman Kardon

The standard version of the phone has a ceramic textured Gorilla Glass back. In addition to the black ceramic back with laser engraving, there is also a ceramic special edition with a gold midframe and volume buttons.

Two editions of Mi Mix Fold: Standard Ceramic Edition

Both versions of the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold will be pre-ordered in China later today. The first unit will be available from April 16th. The 12/256GB model starts at RMB 10,000 ($ 1,520 / 1,300), the next step is RMB 11,000 for 12 / 512GB and finally RMB 13 for the top 16 / 512GB model. , 000.

