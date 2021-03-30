Xiaomi announces Mi Mix Fold, the first foldable phone





Xiaomi has revived the Mi Mix series with its first commercial foldable phone, the Mi Mix Fold. Unlike the company’s previous quirky Mix devices and concepts, the Mi Mix Fold is a fairly traditional foldable phone that uses the same large-screen on-the-inside / small-screen on-the-outside design as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. Series and Huaweis’ new mate X2.

The inner screen is an 8.01 inch 4: 3 OLED panel with 2480 x 1860 resolution, 600 knit (900 peaks) standard display brightness, and support for Dolby Vision HDR. According to Xiaomi, the display can withstand 200,000 folds. The outer screen is 6.52 inches and the refresh rate is 90Hz. Xiaomi makes a big claim about the Mi Mix Folds audio feature, using four Harman Kardon-tuned speakers and what the company calls 3D panoramic sound.

There is a camera with a liquid lens on the back of the mobile phone. Image: Xiaomi

The processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 paired with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage. With a battery capacity of 5,020mAh, according to Xiaomi, the 67W fast charging system should be able to fully charge in 37 minutes.

As previously teased last week, the new mix is ​​also the first phone to use liquid lens technology for the camera. According to Xiaomi, a hybrid zoom telephoto lens with a focal length close to 3 cm and an optical zoom of 3x or 30x is possible. The rest of the camera system consists of a Samsung HMX 108-megapixel main sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide. This sounds like the same solid setup as the Mi 11.

The inner screen is an 8.01 inch 4: 3 OLED panel with a resolution of 2K or higher. Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi unveiled its first foldable phone prototype over two years ago, before Samsung shipped its first Galaxy Fold. The device had a two-fold design that allowed the tablet-sized screen to bend back at the left and right edges for a more phone-like experience.

Later that year, Xiaomi introduced the Mi Mix Alpha. It had a wraparound screen that covered almost the entire phone, but never hit the market. Recently, Xiaomi announced the latest concept phone. It features a quad-curved waterfall display with curved all four sides.

Mi Mix Fold, on the other hand, is on sale in large numbers and can be pre-ordered in China starting today and will ship on April 16th. Prices start at 9,999 yuan (about $ 1,521) for models with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and go up to 12,999 yuan (about $ 1,978) for the 16GB / 512GB Ceramic Special Edition. No release outside of China has yet been announced.

