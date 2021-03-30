Google Maps has over 100 upgrades, these are the largest





Google Maps just got another huge update that brings a lot of great features to help you avoid. A total of over 100 improvements have been made in this update, many of which are enhanced by AI and machine learning.

Features included in Google Maps include indoor live view, more environmentally friendly route planning, and pollution maps. Here are the biggest changes to Google Maps this year and what the updates mean:

Indoor live view

(Image credit: Google Maps)

One of the more interesting features that made Google Maps a hit in 2019 was Live View. This allows you to use AR to see directions in a real-world context. With this update, Live View will be displayed in an indoor location. This is good news as it is often one of the most annoying places to navigate.

The principles are the same, but recent advances have made Google Maps a better understanding of altitude and object placement within buildings. As a result, indoor navigation using AR fits the purpose.

Indoor live view is already available for Android and iOS, and AR routes are available at many malls in Chicago, Long Island, Los Angeles, Newark, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle. It will also be rolled out to Tokyo and Zurich malls, airports and other transit stations in the coming months. Other cities will eventually be part of the rollout, but Google hasn’t specified when.

Integrated weather and air quality

(Image credit: Google Maps)

The weather app is already pre-installed on your phone, but Google is now incorporating those features into Google Maps.

The Weather layer lets you see the current and expected weather in an area so you’re always prepared for what the sky might throw at you. Meanwhile, another new layer tells us what the local air quality is like.

Both layers rely on data from many third parties such as The Weather Company, AirNow.gov, and Central Pollution Board.The meteorological layer will be available worldwide, but the air quality layer will initially be restricted to Australia, India, and the United States.

Weather and air pollution will be available for Android and iOS and will be rolled out in the “next few months”.

Eco-friendly driving options

(Image credit: Google Maps)

Driving is far from environmentally friendly unless you’re using the best electric cars, but Google Maps can make your trip as environmentally friendly as possible.

Some of these include a new routing model that optimizes fuel consumption journeys, built in collaboration with the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

When this new feature arrives, Google Maps will automatically default to the route with the lowest carbon dioxide emissions. This has the additional bonus of saving you money, as more efficient fuel consumption means you don’t have to fill with gas less often.

The clincher here is that these newly optimized routes have about the same ETA as the fastest routes available, so you won’t be delayed by a little more efficient travel. Of course, you can tell Google that you always need the fastest route, no matter what, even if speed is everything. The new route optimization feature will be released on Android and iOS in the US later this year and will be rolled out globally in the future.

In another update for drivers, Google Maps will also warn you if you’re heading to a low emission zone. This will allow you to avoid areas where vehicles are not allowed and save you the hassle and expense of not having zero or low emission vehicles. It will arrive in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Spain and the United Kingdom in June. More relevant countries will follow.

New alternative transit interface

(Image credit: Google Maps)

When it comes to sustainability, there is nothing better than traveling by public transport, walking or biking. To simplify the itinerary planning process, Google is releasing a new routing interface that allows you to easily switch between different route and transportation options.

In addition, Google Maps employs machine learning to remember how you want to avoid it and prioritize the options you are likely to use. What’s more, you don’t have to switch between different tabs on the screen to switch between different ways of moving, as it is today.

Google Maps also takes into account the context of the location and pushes popular transportation systems wherever you are. So if you’re in a city like New York or London, you’ll see that the subway routes are ranked high in the list of travel options. Perhaps the same is true if you have an electric bike or scooter rental spot nearby.

This feature will be rolled out in the “next few months” on Android and iOS devices.

Curveside grocery pickup support

(Image credit: Google Maps)

Despite the incredible job of immunizing people, COVID still exists. During the pandemic, grocery stores and other retailers made shopping a bit safer by offering curbside pickups. This is also useful for Google Maps.

Updating Google Maps and Search will add relevant information to your business profile, so you can see details about delivery times, minimum orders, and other charges you need to pay, in addition to businesses that offer curb pickup. Can be confirmed.

This additional information first appears in the Instacart and Albertsons Cos profiles in US search results, but will be expanded to maps and other businesses in the near future.

Google Maps has also partnered with supermarket Fred Meyer to implement a pilot scheme in Portland, Oregon to make food receipt even easier.

When you order a pickup, you will be able to add that location to the map. The app then notifies the store of the departure time and ETA, so the order is ready as soon as it arrives.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

