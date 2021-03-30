Strengthen Healthcare Supply Chain with IoT-Med-Tech Innovation





Vincent Videlaine, Director of Business Development EMEA at Impinj, considers the benefits of IoT resilience.

Today, healthcare systems around the world have never been under as much pressure as they were in today’s pandemics. As with the burden of providing front-line care, supply chain pressure is increasing as healthcare organizations compete for limited healthcare resources.

But while the challenges are more diverse and complex, they are not necessarily new. While there are steps that healthcare organizations can take to minimize the bottlenecks they are currently experiencing, deploying these systems is resilient to the next major challenges they may face: You can also build.

High connectivity can bring significant savings to the healthcare industry by improving productivity and results, thus freeing up money to invest elsewhere in the system. By 2030, we will add an estimated $ 250- $ 420 billion to global GDP. In particular, IoT, especially RAIN RFID, plays an important role in achieving these efficiencies.

Safer supply chain

An efficient supply chain plays an important role in the effective delivery of healthcare services. In many cases, it is no exaggeration to say that the products used in the healthcare system can literally make the difference between life and death. Therefore, it is essential that it is available when needed and properly processed along the way in order to provide maximum effect when used.

A pharmaceutical company in one country wanted to strengthen its handling of sensitive medicines throughout its supply chain. We started tracking over 60 million products annually using RAIN RFID and developed our own fully automated picking system (APS). This allows items to be automatically identified before they are collected, boxed, and shipped without human intervention. As a result, the company has benefited from increased efficiency, enabling it to monitor product movement and improve inventory management in a manner that is nearly 100% reliable, safe and compliant.

Manufacturers are now able to offer packages of connected equipment and related services that optimize overall results. Smart, connected devices will shift the OEM business model from selling products one by one to selling systems of products, sensors, and data to help machine users run more efficiently. To

Strengthening inventory management

As hospital personnel become able to track items faster and more accurately, staff can better understand where the equipment is and when regular maintenance is required. Medical device manufacturers can play a major role in this by continuously monitoring the performance of their devices, increasing the productivity of their solutions and making them useful to hospitals. This means that the equipment is properly maintained, greatly reducing the risk to the patient due to potential disability.

To that end, one hospital wanted to reduce the number of malpractices and ensure that patients only receive high-quality medical equipment. A RAIN RFID-enabled Unique Device Identification (UDI) solution was used to instantly identify and identify expired, expired, and recalled devices to prevent them from reaching the patient. The UDI solution is integrated with hospital systems and patient records, eliminating manual processes and freeing up time for healthcare professionals to complete more meaningful tasks.

Improving hospitals and wealth management

In healthcare facilities, the cost of medical supplies, equipment and equipment is second only to the cost of staffing. Here, medical device manufacturers can become best friends of hospital customers by implementing RFID solutions at the production level to improve the inventory efficiency of medical inventory.

At one large hospital, cardiac telemetry packs continued to be in short supply. At a cost of $ 3,500 each, the hospital had to find a solution. Hospitals dedicated to reducing asset losses and costs turned to RAIN RFID solutions. Each cardiac telemetry pack is equipped with a RAIN RFID tag and has a reader in a strategic location around the hospital. Hospital staff are now alerted in real time each time a telemetry pack enters a high-loss area. This has reduced costs with effective loss prevention.

Like most other industries, the future of healthcare is digital. IoT technologies such as RAIN RFID will continue to play a key role in enabling safer and more efficient healthcare supply chains and reducing headaches such as inventory loss and theft and routine management tasks. I can. All of this allows healthcare professionals to focus on what they are most good at: caring for their patients.

