Apple announces digital WWDC 2021 event from June 7th to 11th





Apple today confirmed that the 32nd Annual Worldwide Developers Conference will be a digital-only event that we will not meet in person due to the ongoing public health crisis. Similar to last year’s event, WWDC 2021 will be held online from June 7th to 11th.

Prior to 2020, Apple hosted WWDC at the Makenary Convention Center in San Jose, California, but at this time it’s not safe for businesses to host large public events.

‌WWDC2021‌ is provided free of charge to all developers and there is no $ 1,599 entry fee. Apple provides sessions and labs for developers to learn about the new features introduced at the event. In addition, there is a traditional Swift Student Challenge. Developer sessions and information are available on the Apple Developer website or in the Apple Developer app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Until April 18th, students will be able to submit their Swift Playground to the Swift Student Challenge. Winners will be presented with WWDC21 exclusive outerwear and tweezers. See the Swift Student Challenge website for more information.

Apple will be hosting an online keynote announcing new software such as iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8. It’s unclear if Apple will announce new hardware in June, but there’s a new Apple Silicon Mac. On the horizon.

Apple has stated that it will share additional information via the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, and email prior to WWDC 2021.

