Midsize businesses don’t have to miss innovation.





When it comes to innovation, we live in an era of massive returns.

If you invested in the SP500 12 months ago, it will rise by more than 50% today, despite the human and financial tragedy of the Covid-19. But on the inside, these benefits are driven primarily by Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google and Microsoft.

These five companies drive most of the profits in the equity market, temporarily exceeding 25% of the total index value by 2020. Without them, the index holding the remaining 495 shares would lose their investment. Of course, the top five are all tech companies. And they are winning because they have been able to create a competitive advantage through the innovative use of technology.

Much of this innovation comes from in-house research and development. However, tremendous amounts of money are also generated externally through both M & A and venture capital. World tech leaders are well aware that many of the most disruptive innovations are happening within corporate R & D labs, not within corporate R & D labs, but within many start-ups trying to disrupt the way existing players do business.

Most other large companies are aware of this fact and are fueling a boom in venture capital investment by companies. Of the $ 13.2 billion invested in UK tech companies in 2019, $ 3.5 billion was invested by the company’s venture capital team.

Large companies typically make their own venture capital investments through their own corporate venture capital (CVC) funds or become LPs (investors) in existing VC funds. As such, large multinationals have become a large part of the startup ecosystem.

Missing parts and opportunities of puzzles for midsize companies

But thousands of mid-sized companies have overlooked it. I’m not talking about small businesses here. These companies make hundreds of millions of dollars and employ thousands of people. However, you usually don’t have the + 100m needed to set up your own venture team.

There is also the issue of talent. Even if a mid-sized company creates a small amount of internal funding, it’s not easy to find the people to do it. The best investors want both investment freedom and enough capital to influence.

But just because you don’t have access to the same large capital pools as large multinationals doesn’t mean you need to remain excluded from the innovations that occur in the startup ecosystem. There are other ways these companies can take advantage of startup ecosystem opportunities. Check it out right away. First, let’s take a look at the state of innovation of mid-sized companies.

Current Status: Mid-sized companies are struggling to innovate

Midsize companies are putting a lot of pressure on innovation, especially after a pandemic. In a market that is becoming more competitive, more regulated (thanks to Brexit and Covid-19), more unstable, and agility and innovation are the only way to survive.

63% of CFOs recognize innovation as a key factor during the recovery period.

According to PWC, 63% of CFOs recognize innovation as a key factor during the recovery period. But on the other hand, they often struggle to attract the best technical talent to their R & D activities. And on the other hand, they don’t have the financial resources to launch their own venture capital programs.

How Midsize Companies Win: Partnerships, Collaborations, Investment

Currently, there are many mid-sized companies that are implementing hackathons and in-house entrepreneurial initiatives. These are good for generating ideas, but generating ideas is not the same as building a new business.

Building a successful startup requires years of incredible effort and dedication. Motivation to do this job can usually only be created if the founder is positive to win big when things go well and there is a real risk of losing if things don’t work as planned. .. It is difficult (= impossible) to reproduce this structure in a corporate environment.

Accelerators are also popular. But we’re definitely above the saturation point of accelerators, and in many cases even large companies are using partnerships to increase their influence. Boeing has partnered with the National Aerospace Laboratory of Japan, Rolls-Royce and GKN for its accelerator program. German startup Autobahn is also the product of more than 30 well-known partners, including Daimler and Bosch. Some medium-sized businesses cannot compete with such brand equity or the diverse and sophisticated programs they can offer.

This leaves a third route for midsize businesses, namely venture capital investment. However, building an investment portfolio requires a considerable amount of time commitment, and it is often difficult to attract the talent needed to build a successful in-house venture team for anyone but a large company.

There is an alternative to the “go alone” strategy of partnering with professional venture capital investors.

However, there are alternatives to the “go alone” strategy of partnering with professional venture capital investors. Over the last decade, many new independent VC companies have been established. These funds specialize in identifying and investing in start-ups operating in different parts of the global economy. Specialist VC investors have access to thousands of startups and know how to select and support a team to make their founding team successful.

This is a striking difference from regular generalist VCs, which usually precede them. While these companies may be good at providing access to the general market, they do not have the same focus on access to niche sectors. However, these emerging managers often lack the capital needed to support more winning teams and compete with the big bucks from corporate VCs and large generalist venture funds.

By partnering with these emerging VC funds, midsize businesses can be much closer to start-ups that can disrupt the industry. And they can do so in an economically much more affordable and manageable way.

How to use

In reality, it works as follows: Medium-sized businesses can typically invest between 2 and 4 million. Through this investment, they have access to a portfolio of 20-40 companies. If they have co-investment rights, they can invest more in companies they really like, or companies that have strategic value.

All early investors are diluted at a later stage, but they also bought at low valuations. When done correctly, valuations are much more attractive and can result in higher returns on early-stage investments. And medium-sized businesses invest for access, not for control, so they can handle what’s coming before they get big.

It is up to the boards and CFOs of these companies to understand the initiative and work with the funds to participate in the point.

Similarly, it’s up to emerging VC managers to seek partnerships with mid-sized companies and prepare to take advantage of opportunities when they occur.

In this way, more ambitious companies can benefit from the innovations that occur in the startup ecosystem. And more start-ups will benefit from the investments and customer partnerships they can bring. If done correctly, this is a winning proposal for everyone, including mid-sized businesses that can help make it happen.

Mads Jensen is a partner and co-founder of SuperSeed, a VC investor in B2B startups.

