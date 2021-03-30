Cerence Drive Adds Android Car Compatibility





March 30, 2021 9:00 am

Cerence, a voice technology developer for cars, can now operate with the Android Automotive operating system. This new feature allows car makers to design their first custom voice assistant with Android Automotive features for their own branding and data control.

Cerence Android

Android Automotive is a native information and entertainment operating system designed to give drivers control over the Google Assistant. The native side sets it apart from Android Auto, another service that connects your car to the Google Assistant via your smartphone. This difference allows car makers to incorporate their own services and tools into Android Automotive rather than Android Auto’s universal approach. It is used by Volvo, but Groupe PSA and Ford have signed a contract to begin integrating Android Automotive into vehicles in 2023.

Cerence Drive is a conversational AI platform created by the company that was used to run custom voice assistants such as the Mercedes-Benz MBUX. Now that customization can also be part of an Android Automotive vehicle. The idea is to make it easier for the Custom Voice Assistant and Google Assistant to work in the same car. Automakers can gain insights into how drivers are using AI to maintain their brand to improve their experience while maintaining a channel to Google’s wide range of features.

“The layered CerenceDrive platform on top of the Android Automotive OS removes OEM barriers and obstacles to creating outstanding branded and connected experiences for drivers,” Cerence CEO Sanjay Dhawan said in a statement. I am. “By adopting a completely OS-agnostic approach to integrate these two platforms, Cerence is not an approach that provides drivers with a safe and intuitive experience, but a true coexistence of the in-vehicle ecosystem. Will be realized. “

Drive time

The release of Cerence Drive 2.0 brings Android Automotive connectivity to work. The upgraded platform improves the accuracy and speed of previous platforms while allowing AI to better understand complex, multipart commands. It also offers automakers more customization and update options in the cloud. There’s also a new CerenceLook feature that can be used to combine an online database with a line-of-sight tracking camera to share insights into what the driver is seeing and turn the car’s AI into a real tour guide. The new platform meets the requirements of Android Automotive, enabling the Voice Interaction Service to run Cerence-based automotive brand voice assistants as native AI. It has its own wake word and car button activation.

Follow @voicebotai Follow @erichschwartz

Ford Ka will integrate Google Android and Google Assistant from 2023

Cerence announces Drive 2.0 release, new cloud services, updated SDK, performance improvements, and differentiation from other assistants

Cerence expands voice AI platform to motorcycles and elevators

Eric Hal Schwartz is a staff writer and podcast producer for Voicebot.AI. Eric has been a professional writer and editor for over 12 years, specializing in stories about how science and technology intersect business and society. Eric is based in New York City.

Previous article Slack Starts Testing Social Audio Features

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos