Vaccines for Everyone: New York Opens New Vaccine Sites at Google and Hudson Guild





March 30, 2021

New York-Mayor Bill de Blasio announced today that he will open a new vaccination site at the Fulton Community Center in Chelsea, Manhattan. The new vaccination site on 119 Nine Avenue, hosted by the Hudson Guild and operated by Daybreak Health, offers more than 200 reservations per day (more than 1,000 per week) and is open five days a week from Tuesday to Saturday. I will.

“Technology will help accelerate the recovery of New York City, including vaccination of more New Yorkers. Thanks to Google and the Hudson Guild for the partnership to open this new site. As soon as possible. “Mayor Bill Debrasio said.

The site, which opens on Wednesday, April 7, prioritizes vaccination reservations for nearby NYCHA residents, including residents of Fulton House and Chelsea Eliot House, with a particular focus on reaching the elderly. I will. Working with the Hudson Guild and NYCHA, the city will help qualified NYCHA residents outreach, get facts about vaccines, answer questions, and sign up for bookings.

After April 12th, eligible New Yorkers can also make reservations at this location by visiting nyc.gov / vaccinefinder or by calling 877-VAX-4NYC. As the city-wide supply increases, additional days and reservations will be available.

With its New York headquarters one block below Fulton House, Google has provided the city with over $ 1 million in support to help immunize vulnerable communities in New York. This includes a $ 750,000 advertising grant to make it easier for New Yorkers to find where, when, and how to vaccinate. Google will also provide the Hudson Guild with a $ 330,000 Google.org grant to set up a community vaccination center on the Fulton House, Chelsea Elliott House, and the Fulton House NYCHA campus, which will serve the NYCHA community throughout New York City. To do.

“Google recognizes that fair population vaccination is a complex issue to solve and is committed to our role. Helping immunize vulnerable communities in New York. We’re pleased to partner with the Mayor and Hudson Guild to announce Google’s $ 1 million initiative, which will make it easier for New Yorkers to find where, when, and how vaccines are available. Includes an advertising grant to help and a Google.org grant to set up a regional vaccination center on the Fulton House NYCHA campus, “says Dr. Calende Salvo. Chief Health Officer of Google Health.

“Since its inception, the Hudson Guild has always sought to fill gaps and reconnect neighbors to resources available to the community. Collaboration with Google and New York City is no exception. Working with these partners We are proud to help more people get vaccinated, “said Ken Jockers, executive director of the Hudson Guild.

Miguel Asebed, president of the Fulton House Neighborhood Association, said: “We are grateful that this partnership with the city, Hudson Guild and Google gives residents the opportunity to receive vaccines in the community.”

Darlene Waters, president of the Chelsea Eliot House Neighborhood Association, said: “Google has helped us a lot. We are very pleased that we can all work together to deliver the vaccine to the community.”

“We are pleased to announce the opening of a new vaccination site at the Fulton Senior Center to make it easier for residents of Fulton House and Chelsea Eliot House to get vaccinated. All New Yorkers are well worth the easy access to the vaccine. The council will continue to work to stop the spread of this virus and open more places to ensure that our city recovers as soon as possible, “said Corrison.

“The opening of a new Hudson Guild-sponsored new vaccination site in Chelsea that prioritizes residents of nearby New York City and focuses on reaching the elderly is great news, just keeping New Yorkers healthy and COVID. It’s like a city-neighborhood partnership that helps protect against. -19 ” Gale A. Brewer, Mayor of Manhattan, said. “In addition, Google’s investment in marketing this site will help improve the reach and accessibility of vaccine sites.”

“We need to do everything we can to support the schedule of all New Yorkers and get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, with additional outreach to NYCHA residents. Includes prioritization. The new immunization site at the Fulton Senior Center in Chelsea will help protect thousands of New Yorkers from this deadly virus, including those living in the Fulton Chelsea-Elliott House. We thank the Hudson Guild, the Mayor’s Office, NYCHA’s efforts to organize this new vaccine site in New York City, and Google’s efforts to promote the vaccine in New York City, “said Senator Brad Wheelman.

“We are pleased that the city will provide vaccinations to the residents of Elliott-Chelsea and Fulton. My team and I are in contact with the representatives of Elliott-Chelsea and need access to the vaccine. Is still large. It helps ensure fair access to this initiative vaccine. The most vulnerable community to the COVID-19 pandemic must be one of the first recipients of the vaccine. We thank the city and the Hudson Guild field partners for their constant ups and downs to serve the Chelsea community, “said Senator Robert Jackson.

