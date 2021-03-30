GHSP Appoints Automotive Technology Industry Veteran Dan Dawiedczyk as President





Holland, Michigan-(BUSINESSWIRE)-GHSP, JSJ Corporation’s global provider of mechanical and electromechanical systems and portfolio companies, is today the former Vice President of Aptive and Managing Director of Connection Systems Americas. Announcing the appointment of a Dan Dawidchik as follows: That president. With over 25 years of engineering and management experience, Dawiedczyk is well suited to extend, develop and manage GHSP’s existing automotive business and all new technology market operations around the world. Dawiedczyk brings deep expertise in overseeing design, manufacturing and commercialization, as well as experience in global technology companies providing solutions for a variety of markets and applications. Dawiedczyk will report to JSJ CEO Nelson Jacobson and will begin on April 1, 2021.

Dawiedczyk is excited to join GHSP and have the opportunity to lead a company with a rich history of innovation dating back nearly 100 years. The technologies and innovations developed by GHSP are helping to advance both the automotive and consumer electronics industries. The company is in an advantageous position for significant growth and looks forward to helping lead the next chapter in innovation at GHSP.

Dawiedczyk came to GHSP from Aptiv PLC, a $ 14 billion global technology company that enables the future of mobility, and was Vice President and Managing Director of the company’s Americas Connection Systems organization. While fulfilling this role, Dawiedczyk has developed key strategic initiatives to optimize the overall business footprint and enhance a company’s market position, successfully launching multiple products across multiple product lines. I did.

Nelson Jacobson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JSJ, states that Dan’s record of success and proven leadership skills make him well suited for this important role. With his leadership in GHSP, it’s very helpful to have a firm grasp of the vitalities of technology.

For more information on GHSP’s diverse technology products and their outstanding leadership team, please visit www.ghsp.com.

About GHSP

GHSP is a privately held company based in Grand Haven, Michigan, specializing in the design and manufacture of innovative control systems and technology solutions for the automotive, high-end appliances and technology industries. Founded in 1924, GHSP is based in North America, Europe and Asia. GHSP is a portfolio company within JSJ Corporation, a growing company with global manufacturing, distribution and service businesses focused on advanced technical skills to provide engineering solutions. For more information, please visit GHSP.com and www.JSJcorp.com.

