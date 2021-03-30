SpaceX Mars rocket prototype explodes during test flight





SpaceX CEO Elon Musk confirmed the explosion on Twitter, but “at least the craters are in place!” All three previous SpaceX launches of this rocket-crash model prototype landed or landed shortly after landing. It exploded.

SpaceX engineer John Insprucker, who hosted the test launch webcast, said the rocket, known as the SN11, had risen normally and everything seemed to be going well before the onboard camera lost the signal. He said the vehicle was wrapped at the moment of fog before landing. .. Insprucker said the company will share updates on social media once SpaceX engineers are able to check landing sites. For safety reasons, it is necessary to clear the area around the vehicle before lift-off.

Insplatker said the company did not expect a recovery in video footage. “Don’t wait for the landing,” he advised webcast viewers.

The independent video streamer that recorded the flight did not capture the last part of the flight due to the fog, but the NASA Spaceflight media site said one of the outlet cameras could have hit a piece from the rocket. I reported. Launch pad footage showed that SN11 was invisible anywhere after the rocket descended.

The SN11 is an early iteration of Starship, and the vehicle Musk envisions will one day carry the first human to Mars. It’s also the fourth prototype SpaceX launched in a high-altitude test flight to hash how giant vehicles can safely stand upright and land after SpaceX returns to Earth.

The last prototype to fly, the SN10, landed upright earlier this month, but independent footage of the event showed that the vehicle exploded about three minutes later. Musk first described Starship’s intended landing method at a media event in September 2019. He claimed it as a unique operation to see the rocket jump into the air with its belly facing the Earth as it shifts slightly to stabilize it. This is not the straight vertical descent to Earth that the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket employs when landing, but the operation Musk said is intended to mimic the way Skydivers fall in the air.

Completing the Very Flop landing operation is “completely designed to carry both crew and cargo on long interplanetary flights and help humanity return to the Moon and move to Mars and beyond. It is essential to “enable a reusable transportation system”. Company website.

SpaceX plans to use Starship for a variety of purposes. For example, it can send paid customers back and forth between cities at incredible speeds, support NASA’s lunar landing efforts, and eventually launch cargo to Mars and manned Mars missions.

Starship is still in the early stages of development. A full-scale prototype has not yet been built. And SpaceX has not yet begun public testing of the super-heavy, the giant rocket booster needed to propel Starship into Earth’s orbit or beyond. However, the prototype of the first super-heavy booster was recently discovered at SpaceX’s South Texas facility.

Musk said in a recent interview with podcast host Joe Rogan that Starship plans to operate regular flights by 2023 and hopes to get going by the end of this year. It’s not clear if SpaceX will reach that deadline. The aerospace industry is renowned for announcing projects that take much longer than originally expected, and musk is particularly prone to this.

