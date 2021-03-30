Redefining what the map will look like with new information and AI





16 years ago, many of us had directions printouts in one hand and handles in the other, moving without traffic information along the route or details about when your favorite restaurant opened. Did. Since then, it has been driven by the latest machine learning and pushed the boundaries of what maps can do. This year, we planned to bring more than 100 AI-powered improvements to Google Maps. This gives you the most up-to-date information about the world exactly when you need it. Here’s a snapshot of how AI can be used to make the map work better, with several updates planned this year.

Navigate indoors with live view

Everyone knows that you can use AR cues to avoid the nasty moments when walking in the opposite direction of where you want to go in Live View. Live View utilizes a technology called Global Localization that uses AI to scan tens of billions of Street View images to understand their direction. Thanks to new advances that help us understand the exact altitude and placement of objects in a building, we can now display live views in the most difficult places to navigate indoors, such as airports, transit stations, and malls.

When boarding a plane or train, Live View helps you find the nearest elevators and escalators, gates, platforms, baggage claim areas, check-in counters, ticket offices, toilets, ATMs and more. The arrow and the direction that accompanies it will point you in the right direction. Also, if you need to pick something up from the mall, use Live View to see the store floors and directions to get there so you can get in and out quickly. Indoor Live View is currently available on Android and iOS at many malls in Chicago, Long Island, Los Angeles, Newark, San Francisco, San Jose and Seattle. Within the next few months, deployment will begin at some airports, malls and transit stations in Tokyo and Zurich, with more cities underway.

