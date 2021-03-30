How AI Tools Predict Responses to Cancer Treatment-Med-Tech Innovation





OncoHost CEO Ofer Sharon, MD, told Med-Tech Innovation News about its offering in oncology and how its AI tools predict response to treatment.

Please tell us about your company. When do you establish yourself and what do you offer?

Founded in 2017, OncoHost combines proteomics analysis with AI to predict responses to immunotherapy and provide clinicians with potential combination strategies to overcome treatment resistance in clinical precision tumors. It is a start-up company of academia.

Our ultimate goal is to develop a comprehensive platform that can provide clinicians with a cancer management GPS that predicts their response to immunotherapy and supports oncologists to navigate complex clinical decisions in cancer treatment. Is to do.

OncoHost has developed the first host response profiling platform (PROphet) of this type to predict responsiveness to cancer treatment. Our technology analyzes changes in the proteomics of a patient’s blood sample to detect signs of resistance to cancer treatment in real time, physician biomarker-based treatment planning, drug development target discovery, and ultimately, Allows improved patient outcomes.

We are currently focusing on melanoma skin cancer and small cell lung cancer and will soon expand to other types of cancer. So far, our system has shown approximately 90% accuracy in predicting how patients with melanoma and lung cancer will respond to different treatments. It is scheduled to be launched in 2021.

Where did your startup idea come from?

The idea behind OncoHost started with a fiery question. Why is cancer treatment useful for some patients but not for others?

Our co-founder and chief scientist, Professor Yuval Shaked, head of the Integrated Cancer Research Center at The Technology-Israel Institute of Technology, said that the patient’s biological response to anticancer treatment known as the host response is real. We have found that it may promote and support tumor growth and spread. In what appears to be a paradoxical response to treatment, our own body may actually help tumor cells avoid the effects of cancer treatment.

In more than 15 years of research, Shaked has found that host response is a universal phenomenon, regardless of treatment (chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, or even radiation therapy or surgery). This has led OncoHost to develop a system that can decipher the host’s response in order to identify the best and avoidable treatments for individual patients.

Our system, PROphet, can identify up to 1,000 proteins in a patient’s plasma. You can then use machine learning to examine the blood profiles of thousands of patients to identify how different patterns of proteins are associated with the success of different immunotherapeutic treatments and help individual patients. Flag the treatment with the highest sex.

What difference do you think will make in a particular area?

Cancer treatment has made great strides in the last decade with the introduction of the latest immunotherapy. We wanted a silver bullet with a potentially universal drug mechanism that looked like a favorable adverse event profile. Today we know that the challenge is still in front of us, as most patients do not respond to immunotherapy and the adverse events are different, but in reality they are still there. Immunotherapy does not work for all patients, and it often takes months to assess whether treatment works. There is still a lack of good biomarkers that can tell which patients respond and which do not.

Most precision oncology platforms focus on the interaction between cancer treatment and tumors. This approach makes a lot of sense when looking for new therapeutic targets, but unfortunately it doesn’t make much sense when looking for biomarkers. The reason for this is that the interaction between treatment and tumor occurs in a complex biological system, the human body. Today, it is known that the body’s response to treatment (also known as host response) has a profound effect on the interaction between treatment and tumor. Our science focuses on deciphering the treatment-tumor-host circle.

Another important distinguishing factor for OncoHost is our decision to focus on proteomics. Proteins represent and are part of biological processes. When we find a particular protein, it means that it has played a role in the biology of the patient. In contrast, most precision oncology companies focus on mutations, genetic alterations in tumor cells that may or may not play a role in tumor development and resistance. .. We know that in many cases changes in DNA levels do not always lead to biological processes.

Our technology, PROphet, will first be available to healthcare providers who can use it to assess how a particular patient responds to a particular treatment. Combination therapy and participation in clinical trials.

Tell us more about the technology at the heart of the product.

PROphetis is the first system of its kind to analyze changes in the proteomics of blood samples and monitor the dynamics of biological processes evoked by the patient (or host) in response to a particular cancer treatment. This proteomics profile provides a high degree of prediction of individual patient outcomes, enabling individualized treatment planning. PROphet will also identify potential drug discovery targets and advance the development of new therapeutic strategies.

Our lab uses high-throughput protein analysis technology to quantify the levels of thousands of proteins in a single plasma sample. Proteins include cytokines, chemokines, growth factors, and enzymes associated with treatment resistance and tumor spread. We have optimized the system for quality control, technical sample handling, simultaneous execution of multiple assays, and selection of factors to analyze.

PROphetemploys uses powerful bioinformatics tools and machine learning algorithms to identify proteomics patterns of host responses associated with resistance to treatment. Our system analyzes the proteomic changes in a patient’s blood sample to monitor the patient’s response to treatment in real time and accurately predict treatment outcomes.

