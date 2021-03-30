2021 tablets and iPads perfect for drawing, gaming and work





When it comes to choosing the best tablet, there are many great options.

Choosing the best tablet is seemingly difficult. All tablets look pretty much the same, but inside there are several operating systems to choose from: Apples iOS, Android, Amazons Fire OS, Chrome, and even Windows. Some use a stylus for writing and drawing. Others are better at entertainment than productivity. The bottom line is that the best tablet for you depends on how you use it.

If you’ve already invested in the Apple or Google ecosystem, consider continuing to use that operating system for your tablet. The iPad can complement the iPhone very well, thanks to features such as Continuity, which allows you to smoothly transfer and undo your work from your phone to your tablet. On the other hand, if you continue to use Android, you can run the same app on both your smartphone and tablet. Also, Android is generally more affordable than Apple.

Similarly, don’t discount Amazon. Fire tablets are great for entertainment and run Android versions. Microsoft’s tablet line boasts the ability to run the same Windows you already know and make it essentially as powerful as a regular laptop. With so many great tablet options, we’ve rounded up the one that’s best for a particular type of role. Do you need a school tablet? game? Or do you need the best Android tablet overall? Use the list of upcoming recommendations below to find what you need.

Best iPad Apple iPad Pro 11

The latest iPad Pro is the best Apple has to offer. A tablet that can be paired with a keyboard and used as a desktop replacement. Add an Apple Pen to write and draw. Equipped with a powerful processor for smooth and smooth performance, the 11-inch display is a good compromise between screen size and cost. This particular model has Wi-Fi, but if you need to stay connected away from hotspots, you can add 4G LTE cellular.

Apples’ latest iPad OS offers a very useful multitasking feature, but it’s also a really elegant way to read books, watch movies, and play games. Also, the camera isn’t very valuable on tablets, which includes LiDAR, which is a great platform for augmented reality, but Apple seems to think it will be important in the near future, usually not. There is none. It’s a good idea to bet on Apple.

The iPad Pro is good at almost everything and has few weaknesses. However, it’s not cheap and is one of the most expensive tablets you can buy.

Best Android Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 +

Like Apple, Samsung sells a lot of great tablets. In fact, when choosing a tablet, there are effectively two horse races between these two companies. Want the best of the best? Apple may have an iPad Pro, but if you’re not interested in the iPad OS, the Galaxy Tab S7 + is your best choice. The huge 12.4-inch display features a bright, sharp Super AMOLED display that operates at 120Hz, and the sound is processed by four AKG-tuned speakers that produce virtual surround Dolby Atmos sound.

If you want to use this tablet like a laptop, we recommend Samsung DeX mode, which mimics the traditional desktop operating system. Its imperfect Samsung needs to provide DeX with some of the window management and ease of use that Windows offers, but if necessary it turns the tablet into a viable laptop. It also comes with a Samsung S pen, which allows the stylus to write and draw on the screen in a smarter way. If the S7 + is too big, you can always get off the Galaxy Tab S7 with an 11-inch display.

The best tablet for kids Apple iPad Mini

When it comes to raw portability, you can’t buy another tablet that’s close to the small size of the iPad Mini. In fact, the only way to make it much smaller than an 8×5.3 inch frame is to get an oversized phone such as the iPhone 12 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, while the form factor does work, oversized phones can feel clumsy in the hand, but a small tablet footprint feels cozy and intimate. Especially suitable for children, but only when combined with a case.

Despite its small size, this is a great tablet. The 7.9-inch Retina display, like the iPad Pro, has a wide color gamut, True Tone. It has a speedy A12 processor, is compatible with Apple Pencil, and has an 8-megapixel rear camera. It works for about 10 hours even when charging. The important thing is that we haven’t compromised much to step down to this smaller size.

Best drawing tablet Microsoft Surface Go 2

Most people use tablets to consume content, which is a shame. They can do a lot more. For example, Microsoft Surface Go 2 is a powerful tablet that lets you add a keyboard to turn it into a laptop, or pick up your Surface pen to start drawing, sketching, painting, and scribbling.

It’s not the cheapest tablet, but the Surface Go 2 is affordable. Especially considering that you are running Windows 10 on a 10.5-inch display. This means it can be used not only for all regular tablet tasks, but also for standard Windows productivity and creativity apps not available to iPad and Android users, including advanced programs such as Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator.

Despite its power, it’s not a laptop. Weighing only 1.2 pounds, it easily fits in any bag or backpack. It also has a 10-hour battery life between charges, and a built-in kickstand allows you to lean against your desk or table without the need for a special cover or accessory keyboard.

Best Budget Tablet Amazon Fire 7

It’s really hard to make a mistake with a tablet that’s the same price as a supper for two. Amazon Fire 7 is named after its 7-inch display. This model also has a modest 16GB of storage that can be supplemented with a microSD slot. The battery runs for about 7 hours on charge. However, the real attraction here is that this is a Fire device. That means it works within Amazon’s ecosystem where you can get Alexa, Kindle, Amazon Music, Prime Video, and more.

Sure, this isn’t the most advanced tablet you can buy. As a Fire tablet, the world of compatible apps is much more limited than Apple and Android, for example the camera only records in 720p. But finding a better tablet for $ 50 will be difficult.

Best Gaming Tablet Apple iPad Pro 4th Generation

Almost all tablets are great gaming platforms. Both the Apple App Store and Google Play are full of cheap and free games. In addition, most tablets have enough horsepower for mobile games. However, iOS has a secret weapon that Android cannot completely compete with. It’s the Apple Arcade. For $ 5 a month, you’ll get unlimited access to a selection of high-quality games that take your iPad to a whole new level of gaming. The only question: Which iPad will pair the Apple Arcade with?

If you’re okay with money, the answer is simple. Select iPad Pro. The 4th generation 12.9-inch model offers a high-speed processor, enhanced graphics performance, and a huge display. Playing games on the iPad Pro’s large display is the second most immersive experience after a large TV screen, but it’s still pretty portable. And at the end of the game time, you’ll have a formidable tablet for productivity, movies, and everything else.

The iPad Pro is really a sex toy. If you really like games for kids, consider the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition. This cheap and rugged tablet is child-friendly and works with Amazons Kids +, a service that includes games, books, videos and other children’s content.

Best Student Tablet iPad Air (4th Generation)

A good student tablet is a lightweight, portable tablet that can be easily converted to a laptop via an accessory keyboard and works with a variety of educational and learning apps. iPad Air will check all these boxes. Despite the generous 10.9-inch display, it’s easy to love how thin and light this tablet is. It also works with Apple’s superb Magic Keyboard to hang your tablet in the air like a monitor, providing a MacBook-like typing experience and touchpad. It also works with the Apple Pencil, which students can use to take handwritten notes and sketches.

Thanks to the vast Apple App Store ecosystem, iPad has the highest compatibility with education and learning apps. Similarly, most schools explicitly support scholarly iPads that can use all major web conferencing apps such as Google Classroom and Zoom.

Best Desktop Alternative Tablet Microsoft Surface Pro X

Microsoft Surface Pro X (13 inch 16GB RAM, 512GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE) Purchased from Amazon

It doesn’t always fit comfortably, but virtually every tablet can be used for some productivity. For example, Samsung tablets have a desktop-like mode called DeX, but the iPad OS and companion keyboard on the iPad provide a very sophisticated laptop light experience. But if you really need a tablet-style desktop alternative, it’s hard to do better than Microsoft Surface Go2, which is actually running Windows 10.

If you mainly want to watch TikTok videos, read Kindle books, and watch Netflix, you probably don’t want to have Windows on your tablet. But while the Surface Go 2 can do all this, the fact that it’s running Windows 10 requires you to use an alternative app similar to a productivity program that can do exactly the same thing, like Microsoft Office. Means no. The only important limitation: It has an ARM processor, so there are some programs, such as Photoshop, that cannot be run on tablets.

Still, the 13-inch screen is comfortable to work up to about 9 hours at a time before it needs to be recharged. 512GB of storage is probably more than you need, especially because it stores most of your files in the cloud. Just add a keyboard and you to your business.

Tablet iPad 10.2 4th generation ideal for zoom calls

Apples’ latest iPad is perfect for general-purpose productivity and entertainment. Regardless of zoom (or use FaceTime, Skype, Google Meet, or other web conferencing services), iPad 8th Generation can get the job done without hassle and hassle. It features Apple’s latest A12 Bionic CPU and 128GB of storage behind a comfortably sized 10.2-inch Retina display. The tablet’s 1.2 megapixel front camera is sharp and bright for video calls.

When you’re not answering the phone, enjoy the vast collection of iPad apps available on the Apple App Store, play the Apple Arcades library of high-quality games, and work creatively with a wide range of accessories such as Apple. And can do both professional work. The perfect pencil for handwritten notes and sketches.

Best Samsung Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Not only is the Galaxy Tab A7 one of Samsung’s best tablets, it’s also incredibly affordable. Combining these two factors can be one of the best options in the overall brand lineup. The 10.4-inch 1080p display is perfect for everything from video to gaming to productivity, and the battery lasts about 12 hours a day for a total of about 12 hours. The front camera can unlock the tablet with face recognition. Also, unlike Apple tablets, it has a microSD slot so you can add more storage as needed.

Also, the sound is outstanding. With four speakers behind the display, Samsung provided Dolby Atmos surround sound. If desired, you can plug in Bluetooth headphones or use the increasingly rare audio jack. Also, the battery is quickly charged via the USB-C port.

Best Amazon Tablet Amazon Fire HD 8

The Amazons Fire line on tablets is popular, but it doesn’t always get the love it deserves. This is partly due to the fact that it is that kind of Android. Amazons Fire OS may be based on Android, but you can’t access the Google Play store. Your choices are limited to Amazon’s more discreet app selections (there are clumsy workarounds that don’t always work). But don’t miss the point. Amazon Fire tablets are affordable and do some entertainment-focused things very well.

When it comes to Fire tablets, the Fire HD 8 is probably the best choice. It offers a very comfortable 8-inch display at a reasonable price and has a 13-hour battery life. You can listen to music or watch movies because the Fire tablet is perfect for everything that is intended to improve the sound of your speakers. You can play games and read all the Kindle books you need. There is also a complete camera system for video chat and photography.

