IRI Announces Google Executive and CPG Advertising Leader Kirk Perry as Next President and CEO





Chicago-(BUSINESSWIRE)-IRI, a fast-growing and innovative global provider of technology, data and predictive analytics for the consumer, retail and media sectors, today announced that Google’s global president Kirk Perry Announced appointment. Client & Agency Solutions became effective May 17, 2021 as President and CEO and a member of the Board of Directors. Perry replaces Andrew Appel, who has successfully led the transformation of IRI for nearly a decade. Mr. Appel will continue to be an advisor to the Company and a member of the Board of Directors.

Perry has joined IRI from Google and has been President of Global Client & Agency Solutions since 2013. In that role, Perry was responsible for driving Google’s global revenue and helping the largest companies with the world’s largest advertisers and agencies. Global partners grow your business more effectively and efficiently. Prior to joining Google, Perry held leadership and marketing roles at Procter & Gamble (P & G) for over 20 years. Most recently, he was president of P & G Global Family Care, a multi-billion dollar global business that includes Bounty and Charmin. And puff brand. He was also Vice President of P & G US Operations and North American Marketing, P & G’s largest region, and was responsible for including oversight of regional marketing and sales operations organizations. Perry is a board member of JM Smucker Company and elf Cosmetics.

Since 2012, under the leadership of Andrew Appel, the IRI team has transformed the company, leveraging data, technology and cutting-edge ideas to accelerate the generation of insights and help clients achieve better business results. We have built an excellent track record in partnership with our clients. Jeffrey Ansel, President of IRI, said: “On behalf of the company and the board, we thank Andrew for his outstanding contributions and lasting impact. We are pleased to welcome Kirk as the next President and CEO of IRI. He is impressive and respected. As a leader, his background makes him well-suited to understanding both the evolving needs of clients and the ability to leverage data, insights and technology to make better decisions and achieve better performance. ”

Perry is honored to lead IRI and his highly talented team. Having managed and supported some of the world’s largest consumer brands in both the FMCG and technology industries, I have been able to manage and support IRI’s advanced capabilities and industry in a dynamic and evolving consumer and marketing environment. I am deeply grateful for my important role as an insight leader. Building on IRI’s success, market position and competitive advantage, we look forward to becoming an even more valuable partner for companies looking to connect with their clients and drive growth.

Appel has been leading this wonderful company for nearly a decade and states that working with the most talented, hardworking and heartfelt colleagues is a great privilege. We are very proud of what the IRI team has achieved so far and are confident that the company’s best year is ahead as IRI builds on its strong momentum. I look forward to contributing to this future as an advisor and director while making a smooth transition. Given his client’s leadership, deep technology and media experience, and his impressive track record of passion for people, IRI is convinced that he has a great relationship with Kirk.

Over the last decade, under Appel’s leadership, IRI has revolutionized the delivery of technology, data and predictive analytics, making it the insight partner of choice for leading retailers and CPG makers. Since 2013, our revenue has more than doubled. Other major enterprise achievements during this period include democratization of LiquidData, a platform for industry-leading technology, automation and insight. Expand the world’s largest repository of anonymized consumer data. Creating an IRI partner ecosystem. Transforming IRI relationships with retailers. Launch of media business. A pioneering solution that leverages AI and machine learning. We will step up our ongoing diversity, equity and inclusive efforts, including launching a free service to minority-owned CPG start-ups.

About the IRI Partner Ecosystem

IRI basically believes that achieving client-differentiated growth requires deep, highly integrated partnerships with a variety of the best companies. As a result, IRI works closely with a wide range of industry leaders across multiple industries and sectors to create access to innovative collaborative solutions, services and features, allowing clients to collaborate more effectively in different markets. We help you compete and exceed your growth goals. IRI is committed to the philosophy of partnership and continues to actively strengthen its partner’s open ecosystem through alliances, joint ventures, acquisitions and alliances. IRI Partner Ecosystem includes major companies such as 84.51, Adobe, Boston Consulting Group, Comscore, Data Plus Math, Experian, GfK, Gigwalk, Google, Ipsos, Mastercard Advisors, MaxPoint, Omnicom, Oracle, Pinterest, Research Now, Simulmedia It is included. SPINS, Survey Sampling International, Univision, Viant, Yieldbot, etc.

About IRI

IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics, and future-proof insights to help CPGs, OTC healthcare organizations, retailers, financial services, and media companies grow their businesses. The confluence of major external events will revolutionize the driving force of success in all industries through changing consumer purchasing habits, big data personalization, advanced analytics, and personalized consumer revitalization. I am. IRI integrates the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal, and loyalty data all into an on-demand cloud-based technology platform to enhance the personalization revolution and guide over 5,000 clients worldwide. We are supporting. The quest to maintain relentless relevance, gain market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key members and achieve market-leading growth. For more information, please visit www.iriworldwide.com.

