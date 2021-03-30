SK Innovation’s Battery Recycling Technology Wins US Nod





Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun (right) shook hands with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won at the SK Innovation Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Factory in Seosan, South Korea in July.Hyundai Motor / Korea Herald

SK Innovation’s (SKI) battery recycling technology has been validated by the Argonne National Laboratory, a laboratory under the US Department of Energy, a Korean company said on March 29.

According to SKI, this technology extracts metal in used lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). Lithium recovered by this technology emits 74% and 41% less greenhouse gases, respectively, than those produced from mines and salt lakes, according to a life cycle assessment of the Argonne National Laboratory for SKI technology. I will.

Lee Sun-joon, director of SK Innovation Center for Environmental Science and Technology, said the technology will allow him to flexibly comply with global environmental regulations. When lithium is mined at high temperatures, this process releases large amounts of pollutants, including sulfur oxides, into the atmosphere.

Existing recycling technologies first recover other metals such as nickel, cobalt, and manganese, and then extract lithium. In this process, lithium is a mixture. However, SKI’s technology takes out lithium first and foremost to maintain its purity.

A SKI official said: Common recycling techniques recover lithium in the form of lithium carbonate, which is insufficient for reuse in high nickel batteries. However, SKI’s technology directly extracts lithium in the form of lithium hydroxide, which is suitable for the production of high nickel batteries.

Officials added that lithium hydroxide is essential for the production of high nickel batteries. Lithium carbonate has a melting point of 723 degrees Celsius. However, the manufacturing process for high nickel batteries does not rise to 723 C. Therefore, high nickel batteries require lithium hydroxide that melts at 462C.

In addition, direct extraction of lithium in the form of lithium hydroxide can significantly reduce costs. Lithium hydroxide is usually produced by adding catalysts to carbon and reacting them with each other. This additional process raises the price of lithium hydroxide by about $ 1 to $ 2 per kilogram.

According to SKI, this technology is the latest development in partnership with Hyundai Motor Group.

In September, SKI signed an agreement with Hyundai Motor and its sister company Kia to jointly develop an EV battery ecosystem that includes the reuse and recycling of EV batteries.

However, SKI said the technology is unlikely to be commercialized soon.

According to SKI officials, the technology has to wait because the market is running out of exhausted EV batteries and South Korea has an inadequate battery recycling infrastructure.

Argonne National Laboratory evaluated SKI technology based on a model called GREET, which stands for greenhouse gases, regulated emissions, and energy use in technology. Developed with funding from the US Department of Energy, this model provides detailed analysis of the EV battery life cycle.

Based on this model, Argonne National Laboratory conducted environmental assessments on global automakers and energy companies such as General Motors, Ford, Chrysler, ExxonMobil, Shell and BP. California, USA, is expected to use this model to develop carbon regulations for automobiles.

Korea Herald / Asia News Network

