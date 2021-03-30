Talking point: Nintendo 3DS features that really should be on the switch





2021 is the 10th anniversary of Nintendo 3DS. This is a nice little system that helped carry Nintendo in the somewhat turbulent 2010s. Its companion home system, the Wii U, wasn’t that hot, but the 3DS spent a lot of time hosting hits after hits. As a console and handheld combination, the Switch is the successor to the 3DS because it’s portable. It’s very surprising that many of the fun features of the Nintendo 3DS have been completely omitted for the Switch. So, as we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we wanted to look back at all the great features of 3DS left by Switch and see if Nintendo’s latest consoles have a way to bring them back in the future.

First, let’s take a look at what Switch already has, besides having a game and an eShop. Like the 3DS, it has MiiMaker, but it’s hidden in the system settings, but it has an app for Nintendo Switch Online (actually just a gateway to a service-only game), all the screens and videos it captures. It will be displayed and a basic activity log will be recorded in the player profile.

By the way, let’s start from there …

© Nintendo Life Activity Log

Switch’s current activity log is really basic, showing the last 20 games played and the vague time each game was played. This is a significant step back from what 3DS offers, and the system not only keeps track of how much (and games) the system is playing each day, but also total play time, average play time, The number of times the game has been played, and when the game has been played both at the beginning and at the end.

Then graph these details so you know exactly who you are as a player. We didn’t know that we spent an astonishing 255 hours on Fire Emblem: wake up without the app, and find it fascinating (and perhaps a bit annoying). Activity logging was a great feature, and we don’t understand Nintendo’s half-hearted approach to Switch. The Switch is already tracking the play time, so it’s easy to add. You just need a more customizable interface.

Another feature of the activity log was that it also acted as a pedometer, recording how many steps the player took in a day. This was a recurring theme for 3DS, as Nintendo has taken a number of steps to encourage players to go for a walk and carry their 3DS system with them. Given Nintendo’s big marketing strategy for Nintendo Switch, it was to show that it was a home console that you could take with you on the go. It’s a bit shocking that there is no such thing in the system.

Folders and themes

Yes, this doesn’t seem to be a new request as we are aware that people are waiting for the folder since the switch arrived. However, if the console is four years old, you’ve owned it since its launch, and you have a large MicroSD card, you’re likely to have a lot of games, so put them in a folder. The means of is very convenient. surely. We’re not experts on this issue, but is it certainly something Nintendo can successfully implement? After all, our smartphones have had app folders for years.

As for the theme, this is something fans have always wanted. You can argue that the theme is slightly underused and underrated in the 3DS, but in reality the console feels more unique and the Mega-CD boot theme is used every time you turn on the 3DS. An opportunity to hear was provided. What more can you hear? Given that Switch has a “Theme” menu, I think this is also a simple fix. Since 2017, it’s time for Nintendo to take advantage of this option with only a few theme choices.

© Nintendo Life Picture and Sound Editing

Switch’s most robust secondary app, and best of all, is the ability to take in-game photos and videos and upload them to social media. It has replaced the features of Miiverse, making sharing the gaming experience much easier. Images and videos can also be edited using text stamps and footage cropping, but that’s it. This is another step from what 3DS provided in the camera and screen cap application (but only for certain games).

There was also a 3DS sound application that not only allowed users to record their own sounds and music using the 3DS microphone, but also operated, edited and shared via Streetpass or SwapNote. This is a messaging application that is not retained for the switch. In addition, the app acts like a music player, allowing users to save music files to SD card and listen to songs when the system is in sleep mode.

It’s understandable why these apps didn’t move to wholesale switches because the system doesn’t have a built-in camera and microphone. Therefore, you cannot take pictures or record videos or music. However, the editing function of the switch is less glossy than 3DS. You can also control the playback speed of the video, change the pitch, and play the video in reverse. Image editing not only gives you access to stamps, but also gives you the option to draw and play the depth of the image. Simple, the DSi had more options!

There is also an easy way to deal with this. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate actually has its own video editor that is very well suited for switch-recorded video. It’s not too detailed, but it gives you more options, such as zooming in, creating montages with multiple clips, and other basic video editing features.

Sound can also be addressed with a switch. Imagine recording a video on Switch, removing the sound from it, and editing it individually to create something creative. You can then transfer it to your PC or phone and share it as you like. The 3DS had the ability and functionality to provide this, so there’s no reason why switches can’t do the same.

© Nintendo Life Street Pass

Many of Nintendo 3DS’s best features are built into StreetPass, the most portable aspect of the handheld. This passive feature was able to detect crossings with other wild Nintendo 3DS and send data from those systems to your system. This can affect many games, such as activating DarkLink battles in A Link Between Worlds and displaying a stranger Mii as a racer in Mario Kart 7, but the best known is It is a dedicated Streetpass Mii Plaza app.

The StreetPass app is the place where the collected Miis hang out and support you in a variety of games. It’s a more complex game, such as passing puzzle pieces from the puzzle swap app, providing a kind of StreetPass fishing bait, joining an RPG party to rescue aristocrats captured in StreetPass Quest, becoming an additional ship, etc. It can be simple. For shooting, I will upload the StreetPass Squad. These games were really fun. StreetPassMiiPlaza is actually the most used application in 3DS, Fire Emblem: Awakening for over 100 hours.

This is certainly the biggest missing feature of the Nintendo Switch, and you can see why it was removed. Not everyone uses the portable side of the switch, which would be a waste of functionality for them, but I don’t think it should be a concern for Nintendo. Even with StreetPass, this feature was almost certainly ignored by some player bases, as depending on where you live, you may have passed someone only once in the blue moon. But for those who loved using it, it’s a shame that the switch didn’t maintain this.

It’s not too difficult for Nintendo Switch to implement StreetPass. This feature worked via local Wi-Fi, which the switch is already using to connect to other systems in multiplayer games. Now, because the switch doesn’t have an outward light, the green light that appears when you pass someone isn’t possible, but there’s still the actual behavior of connecting the two devices in sleep mode.

The next step is to get some small teams to develop games that run StreetPass. Nintendo may not want to spend money on developing such a small app, but it does help encourage players to carry a switch with them. The switch is a portable device, but there is this gap in the system because of the ability to actually take advantage of it. StreetPass fills that gap completely.

© Nintendo Life Cover Plate

Recently we have expressed the opinion that the switch can be made with some external customization options, and you offer this kind of Nintendo console than the 3DS (well, especially the new 3DS, and not the XL model). You can argue that you haven’t). The interchangeable cover plate concept was a revelation (at least at Nintendo Life Office) and helped make each console look as unique and individual as the owner. So it’s a shame that Nintendo didn’t have a similar mechanism on Switch or Switch Lite. The removable rear cover would have allowed a small (but meaningful) degree of cosmetic customization.

Playing 3DS before writing this feature really reminded me of how fun some of these apps and features were, and how attractive they were to the system. More features than previously described, including the Nintendo Badge Arcade, which supports players to customize 3DS across themes, and the ability to change the order of software placement and the amount of software displayed on the screen at one time. there is. It all made the 3DS feel more than just a gaming system, but instead it was a small multimedia box personalized for you, which the Switch couldn’t do at all good points.

There is still time for Nintendo to resolve some of these failures. It’s never too late to make a switch better than ever. It’s important to always look forward to it, but like 3DS, you can also borrow from the success of your predecessor.

