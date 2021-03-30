Google Page Experience Updates: What You Need to Know and How to Prepare





Google is famous for deploying key algorithm updates.

Updates that have a significant impact on your SEO landscape, with few or no warnings.

For many digital marketers, it’s the same as waking up to see your entire home while you’re sleeping soundly.

Therefore, SEO marketers should be careful if Google proactively announces major updates prior to rollout. This is the case for the Google Page Experience Update, which will be released in May.

Google has been talking about this update since mid-2020. Another one that Google was so aggressive about alerting SEO marketers about upcoming updates was Mobilegeddon in 2015. As it was back then, Google’s Page Experience Updates are focused on the end-user experience. At this point, the marketer needs to ask two immediate questions.

1) What is Google’s Page Experience?

2) How do you prepare?

What is Google’s Page Experience?

Page Experience is another ranking benchmark that Google has added to its overall ranking algorithm. It seems to be built on the metric CoreWebVitals that the Google Chrome team deployed last year. The overall focus is to ensure that end users have a fast, mobile-friendly and easy-to-understand browsing experience.

It has five components.

1) Core Web Vital

It was created as a direct result of the end user’s desire for a fast browsing experience. As part of this, Google looks at three important signals related to the perceived speed of a website.

a) Maximum Content Full Paint (LCP): This looks at how long it takes for the largest piece of content to load. Must be less than 2.5 seconds.

b) Initial Input Delay (FID): This shows how responsive the site is when the end user scrolls through the page and tries to click. Must be less than 100ms.

c) Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS): This metric measures the visual stability of the page. The score should be less than 0.1.

2) Mobile friendly for your website

As mentioned earlier, mobile friendliness has been a key part of Google’s algorithms since 2015. Mobile friendliness continues to be a very important aspect of web design as users continue to shift primarily to browsing on mobile devices.

3) Safe browsing

For the past few years, end-user security has been a major concern for Google. In a nutshell, if Google directs you to a website that harms you, it will seriously damage Google’s reputation. Future updates will determine if your website is perceived as containing malicious or deceptive content.

4) HTTPS

This has been around for years, but it’s indisputable that a website protects a site with an SSL certificate. Google has already identified sites that do not have SSL by labeling them as insecure for all end users to see.

5) Intrusive interstitial

This probably points to Google’s commitment to the end-user experience more than any other user. These are the elements that block the content that end users are looking for when they visit your site. The most common example is a full-page popup that appears when a user visits the desired page. Google will punish marketers using these tactics.

How can I get ready?

It’s important to note that the Google Page experience doesn’t replace other important elements in the ranking algorithm, it just adds. Here are six steps that international SEO marketers can take to prepare for this update:

1) Have a third party carry out a thorough site audit.

The best place to start with one of these is to perform an independent audit at your site. The idea of ​​not seeing the trees in the forest is true because it is related to digital marketing. Independent auditing is a great way to identify potential website issues that may have been overlooked. Auditing requires a thorough examination of the technical elements of your site, the state of your website’s content, and many off-page elements that are important to your SEO state.

2) Improves page loading speed.

According to Google, if your site loads between 1 and 5 seconds, the average bounce rate is over 90%. There are several actions you can take to improve the page load speed revealed by the audit. These improvements include JavaScript minimization, HTTP request handling, 404 error correction, redirect reduction, large image compression, and web server updates.

3) Analyze the bounce rate.

The high bounce rate isn’t just because the page loads slowly. Basically, bounce rates indicate that users can’t find what they need when they visit a website. Take advantage of site navigation, layout, use of images and infographics, number of external and internal links used, CTA abuse, and the opportunity to analyze the overall user experience.

4) Ensure the security of your website.

Needless to say, it’s important that your site doesn’t use malicious scripts or misleading content. You can protect your site from malware attacks by installing a firewall and SSL.

5) Stop using large pop-ups or significantly limit them.

How do you feel when your website visitors find something intriguing enough to come to your site, just be hit by a top-notch salesperson in the form of a pop-up when they arrive? Please think about it. Perhaps their first opinion on your site is very low. If they stay, your credibility may already be adversely affected.

6) Create and execute a content plan that focuses on high quality content.

Over the years, and through many updates, Google will continue to reward websites with high quality content. This cannot be exaggerated. Implementing a content plan that focuses on what the end user is interested in and provides new information on a regular basis is an important part of an international SEO strategy. This is one way the site can help prove algorithm updates.

Google plans to release this update in May, but we still have plenty of time to prepare. It’s important for marketers to see this as a way to move forward, not a one-off fix. This update follows Google’s long line of major updates in that it puts marketers responsible for providing a great user experience. Remember to stop worrying about what Google wants for marketers and start worrying about what end users want. Ultimately, Google will reward you.

