How HR Helps Drive Business Outcomes





Human resources and business leaders need to drive change by involving employees.

When competing in high-impact areas such as healthcare technology, there is always change. Over the last decade, the sector has tackled key regulatory, demographic, behavioral, and competitive turmoil. Next, COVID-19 and a new model of when, where, and how patients are treated have emerged. Leading this scale change and driving sustainable growth is not an easy task. They want companies to maintain startup flexibility and mindset, and create and recreate urgency around key strategic priorities. John Kotter, a best-selling author, a business entrepreneur, and a professor at Harvard Business School call it their greatest competitive advantage.

Creating and maintaining urgency does not come from the horrifying combustion platforms that leaders often use to drive cost-cutting, agile, or digital transformation initiatives. When the leader announces a burning platform, employees can sprint until it burns out. It’s difficult to maintain the engagement and productivity needed to drive changelets alone, seizing new growth opportunities and stimulating the creativity needed to mitigate formidable challenges over a sustainable period of time. ..

We needed exponential growth and a new approach developed by our talents at the top of the enterprise. Agile approaches and other project management tools weren’t enough. Indicators of vanity, such as the number of certified trains and the number of agile trains released, did not produce the dramatic results needed for the business. -HMS CEO, Bill Lucia

Instead, sustained urgency involves employees in a whole new way, creates goals, and sets goals so that employees at all levels of the organization can drive growth in a measurable and scalable way. It is born from adopting a new way of thinking.

That’s what happened at HMS, a leading provider of payment accuracy and artificial health management solutions. Founded in 1974, the company wanted to ignite growth with a focus on new strategies, reduce time to market, and improve investment in human resource development.

To do this, HMS has activated people at all levels in accelerating and implementing their most strategic priorities to drive dramatic growth. And it was dramatic. In the six years from 2014 to 2020, HMS saw a 53% increase in revenue, an 82% increase in AEBITDA, and a significant increase in share price from $ 8.84 to $ 37, but 97% of talented people. And Glassdoor CEO’s approval remains at 91%. Evaluation. Over the same period, employee engagement jumped from 61.7% to 82.8%, and manager effectiveness increased to 89%.

Ignite Engagement at the top of the house

By closely linking strategy execution and culture, HMS CEO Bill Lucia was able to gain support at both management and board levels. This is not as easy as it sounds. Leaders often believe that engagement efforts are initiatives that drive engagement metrics, do not improve the business in stages, and never allow access to core strategies. Bill relentlessly insisted that he could accelerate some of HMS’s most strategic priorities, demonstrating that engagement ROI is important to business and shareholders.

Many companies are working on these types of initiatives as employee involvement or soft skills. Engagement has increased, but what makes this approach sustainable and unique is the impact on business growth and the opportunities it brings to investors, employees and customers. Maria Perrin, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer of HMS

This support has created an unstoppable partnership at the (very) top of the house, creating a condition that activates a very enthusiastic workforce at the right time, based on the right business indicators. Bill knew that this would give HMS a competitive advantage in the market. By having a highly quantifiable indicator of success, executives who do not fully agree with the strategy can stop distrust for weeks instead of months or years for better results. I was able to confirm whether or not.

Promote focus and clarity

As change accelerates, it can be difficult to get a clear picture of priorities. Employees at all levels of the organization need to be able to answer the following questions: Where are you going, why are you going there, and what opportunities will open and close in the next 6-12 months? How can I participate?

Bill and his management wanted everyone to move quickly in the right direction. It was imperative to collectively identify some of the key priorities that open and close windows of opportunity. After that exercise, fully coordinated management felt much more comfortable unleashing the HMS workforce around these important priorities. Not one individual or team can see all the opportunities and threats. To maintain urgency, we need what John Kotter calls the Volunteer Army, guided by leadership priorities.

Recruiting volunteers

The leadership team leading up to the board also tracked the number of employees who volunteered to strengthen and drive change initiatives. Known as the Volunteer Army, this group consisted of employees who were willing to pursue special discretionary work rather than being assigned.

HMS was able to hire more than 60% of its employees to undertake major transformations in addition to traditional jobs. What they needed was a compelling vision for the future, demanding that everyone come together to bring together the organization’s top priorities and reach their destination.

Volunteers gathered to explore growth opportunities and investigate competitive threats. One of the volunteers who wanted to influence AEBITDA, a long-term email room employee, immediately investigated each customer’s contract and identified communications that required nightly email. In the process, he and his team of volunteers confirmed savings of over $ 1 million annually by moving to email or cheaper delivery options.

Volunteers were also asked to increase employee empowerment and remove obstacles that hindered productivity. In early 2020, executives sponsored a team of volunteers to create a digital hub where they could find tips, homeschooling kids, recipes and check-in with each other in isolated times to manage pandemic challenges. Sometimes employees paid attention. By supporting such projects, the leadership team earned loyalty points by demonstrating the well-being of employees and their true commitment to non-work.

I always had more than a premonition that HMS could be achieved. I knew growth was there, and I knew the key would be people. What I didn’t fully understand was how big the results would be and how deep the transformation would be. Every area of ​​our business has changed. Our people have changed. As a leader, I have changed. -Bill Lucia

Score performance to promote results

Leaders are often the prey of the attraction of emphasizing activity rather than results. Many projects end with indications of upcoming recommendations, strategies, or number of trained people. These activities can be considered vanity metrics. In other words, it looks like it’s showing progress, but it doesn’t actually move the metric dial. In addition to counting the completion of training, one HMS team has set a goal of reducing the long turnaround time of one product by 15%. After some prototypes, I was able to find an approach to reduce the TAT of the product by 29% by reducing the TAT by 0% in some training.

Similarly, HMS looked at ways to focus on the behaviors that most affect their ability to grow. As an example, one action was a meaningful innovation. Executives have deliberately added something meaningful to innovation to ensure that people are coordinated in the most strategic directions and take action. They wanted a quick answer as to what we were innovating for and when we could know when we were successful. Leveraging new technology is a solid example of this. One team at HMS was able to implement AI and machine learning with a focus on producing concrete and clear results, reducing more than 60% of manual labor. By clearly linking behavior and outcome, HMS was able to constantly reinforce cultural behavior that was known to drive growth.

Create a leadership crucible

The experience that requires leaders to apply new cultural behaviors, test assumptions, learn, and appear stronger is sometimes called a crucible. HMS created a small, cross-departmental team focused on 90-day sprints, leading results and forming leaders in the process. As these crucibles demand new ways of thinking and operations, the role of executive teams is to create business opportunities and challenges that enable focused teams to think and work together in new ways to produce dramatic results. It was to identify.

One example was a company-wide effort to become more customer-oriented. Management chose one of these crucible teams to consider reducing client onboarding time for one product and increasing customer value faster. The team tried to define the methods and results achieved that no one thought was possible. Within 90 days, the team reduced onboarding time by more than 60% by pleasing customers, accelerating revenue, and FOMO (creating FOMO) across the enterprise.

Forge purpose and connection

In 2020, healthcare companies faced one of the greatest opportunities and challenges to date. COVID-19 strains the healthcare delivery model and makes all healthcare partners, boards, management, employees, and patients feel isolated and want to be part of something bigger than themselves. It was. Nonetheless, HMS achieved record performance in revenue, AEBITDA, and employee engagement.

This tells us a lot not only about HMS employees, but also about the leadership of the company. HMS is a community where employees do more than just work. Together they find purpose, make meaningful changes, and bring real value to their customers and shareholders.

These days, CEOs rarely really understand how big growth they can expect when revitalizing people. It’s very easy to focus on a product, technology, or process. But at the heart of every success story is people.Cotter Chairman John Kotter

Prosper beyond a pandemic

As healthcare progresses beyond COVID-19, new learning, change, and lifesaving will be required. Due to the way HMS executives lead, we expect our employees to address these changes with energy, urgency and purpose. Companies competing for employee involvement do not have to create false urgency. Employees feel urgent every day because they are surrounded by colleagues who share a clear strategic direction and a passion for service that they believe in. They understand that everything they do is important.

Jimmy Leppert is Managing Director of Kotter, a strategy execution and change management company. He can be contacted at [email protected]

