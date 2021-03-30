Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold is a rival to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and is $ 500 cheaper





This week seems to be Xiaomi’s week. Following the announcement of the eye-catching Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra phone and AirPower-style wireless charging mat, the Chinese company announced the first foldable Mi Mix Fold. The foldable display is very similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

However, there is an important difference in price between Mi Mix Fold and Galaxy Z Fold. Xiaomi has restricted sales of the new foldable to China, but Mi Mix Fold starts at 9,999 yuan. This is about US $ 1,521. So the Mi Mix Fold is theoretically $ 500 cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

There are many things I like about this Xiaomi foldable type. The 8.01 inch full OLED display has a resolution of 2,480 x 1,860 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. When the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold is folded, it has a 6.52-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,520 x 840 and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Inside is a Snapdragon 888 and a huge dual-cell 5,020mAh battery. The Mi Mix Fold supports 67W charging, allowing you to fully charge everything or fully charge the battery in 37 minutes. This all means the best performance on Android smartphones, but it’s still unclear how fast the 8.01-inch display will bite the battery.

Xiaomi didn’t look down on the camera with Mi Mix Fold either. The 108MP sensor combines a 13MP Ultra Wide and an 8MP liquid lens. The latter is interesting. Functions as a 3x telephoto (30x digital) or macro lens. Xiaomi made fun of this until its launch, and we have to see how it works in real life. For selfies, there is a hole puncher for the 20MP shooter in smartphone mode, but not in tablet mode.

Xiaomi has included a new Surge C1 image processing chip in Mi Mix Fold in the hope of creating the best photographic experience possible. Theoretically, it provides better low light performance, faster autofocus, and better auto white balance and auto exposure.

There is also a PC mode, but I’m not sure if it will support external displays such as Samsung’s DeX mode or the new ReadyFor mode just released. In the case of software, Mi Mix Fold runs Android 10 strangely under MIUI 11. It’s strange to use the Android version a year and a half ago, especially if Android 11 has been released long enough and includes explicit foldable support. device.

Mi Mix Fold is limited to China and Xiaomi has no plans to change it. The 12GB / 256GB model will be available for 9,999 yuan (~ $ 1,521), and the 12GB / 512GB model will be available for 10,999 yuan (~ $ 1,674). A special edition with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage plus a ceramic bag costs 12,999 yuan (~ $ 1,978).

This foldable sound is pretty good, so it’s a shame that the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold is probably not seen outside of China.

