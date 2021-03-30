Apple faces new competitive complaints from Epic Games in the global battle for App Store payments





Apple’s multi-front war with Epic Games over tech giant app payment practices has opened a new front.

The developer of the popular Fortnite video game said Tuesday in a regulatory investigation into Apple AAPL that it filed a -1.36% complaint with the UK Certified Administrative Accountant (CMA) on suspicion of anti-competitive behavior. ..

Loggerhead since August 2020, when video game developers were launched from the App Store after Apple and Epic Games announced that they would get an in-game discount if Fortnite players paid directly to the company without going through Apple. It has become. Epic Games has filed a proceeding against Apple in response.

Must Read: Fortnite Maker Condemns Apple, Google for Illegal Exclusive Practices in High-Tech Battle Royale

All apps on the Apple Store must be approved by Apple, and developers must agree to certain terms, including only distributing apps to iPhones and iPads via the App Store. Apple also charges up to 30% commission on app purchases or in-app payments.

In early March, the CMA began Apple’s investigation into whether tech giants dominate the distribution of apps on Apple devices in the United Kingdom. Regulators said they would consider whether Apple would impose unfair or anti-competitive conditions on developers using the App Store. And whether that dominant position results in fewer customer choices or higher prices.

Epic Games’ complaints against CMA support the ongoing investigation by regulators and represent an important step in Epics’ ongoing global battle for a fairer digital platform.

Developers claim that Apple’s behavior is anti-competitive and its rules exorbitantly limit app distribution and payment processing.

By kneeling down and monopolizing app distribution and payments, Apple deprives UK consumers of the right to choose how and where to get their apps, confining developers to a single market. Allows you to charge the fee rate of your choice. Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games.

According to Sweeney, these harmful practices artificially increase consumer costs and curb developer innovation. Many developers cannot compete in the digital ecosystem that competes with them.

CMA’s research on the App Store and Apple’s payment rules is similar to Apple’s ongoing research in the European Union. In February, Epic Games said it had filed an antitrust allegation against Apple in the EU on the same App Store issue as described in the CMA.

Details: Fortnite maker Epic brings the fight against Apple to Brussels

Epic Games will face Apple and Google’s parent company Alphabet GOOGL in a US court in May (-0.08%). Video game developers are suing Alphabet with Apple for similar restrictions in the app store for Android devices. Epic Games has also filed a proceeding against Apple in Australia.

The August Epic Games attack on Apple and Alphabet drew + 0.16% support for Spotify SPOT. The Swedish music streaming giant has filed its own complaint against the EU about Apple, claiming that the company has abused control of the apps displayed on the App Store.

Read this: Spotify side of Epic Games in the Apple App Store battle over Fortnite

Epic Games is fighting for developer freedom against Apple and Alphabet, and last year there was growing global interest in regulating tech giants.

Alphabet and social media giant Facebook FB, -0.43%, faces antitrust proceedings in the United States, and Big Tech faces strong pressure from the EU’s new competition regulations over digital services and digital markets.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to the request for comment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos