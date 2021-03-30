Mayor Richardson will visit the headquarters and innovation labs of InfoVision, DFW’s leading opportunity creator, to explore the latest innovations from Richardson IQ.





“InfoVision is part of the thriving Texas technology community and is proud to showcase practical implementations of cutting-edge technologies such as the Smart Express Store and e-CommVerse (a unique and powerful omnichannel engine) in Digit 7. I think, “said Sean Yalamanchi. , Co-founder and President of InfoVision. “Richardson IQ has established itself as a thriving ecosystem of talented technology practitioners, thought leaders and transparent processes, all of which are essential to our sustainable business growth. “

“InfoVision’s office space reflects a new focus on innovation,” said Chithrai Mani, CTIO of InfoVision. With several new products launched from Digit 7 in 2019-20 and a large number of repeaters, this digital transformation enabler fosters an expanding team of over 2000 professionals to meet demand. doing. InfoVision also promotes practices specific to a variety of new technologies such as Blockchain, IoT, LIDAR, Drone, AI / ML, and Mani and his team offer future-proof solutions for major brands in various industries. Adopted to build.

The visit to InfoVision HQ gave Mayor Voelker a clear picture of future innovations that are rapidly transforming Lone Star into the new Silicon Valley. The key role of InfoVision’s position in Richardson IQ, which facilitates collaborative innovation efforts with key industries and research partners such as UiPath, Adobe, and the University of Texas at Dallas, is a testament to the symbiotic partnership between the company and Richardson. IQ community.

About InfoVision

InfoVision is a leader in digital transformation with more than 1,900 IT experts worldwide, deploying and scaling purpose-driven innovation and putting intuitive technology in the hands of consumers. Its expertise helps organizations of all sizes leverage the latest and most innovative technologies to develop smart solutions built on a scalable and extensible architecture for a rich and outstanding customer experience. Bring.

InfoVision’s cross-industry service for over 25 years has leveraged industry turmoil to enhance agile and SAFe implementation practices to reach clients’ strategic goals. InfoVision has established an expanding innovation universe of deep expertise, unique products and solutions, sort leaders and industry partnerships to bring speed, scale and agility to all operations.

