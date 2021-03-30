The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra smartphone has additional screens that are especially useful for selfies





In most photography situations, the camera on the back of the smartphone is much better than the camera on the front. But, of course, when taking selfies, people usually avoid those cameras and use front-facing cameras instead. Frustratingly, all these extra megapixels, better lenses, and flashy AI-based shooting modes don’t make much sense if you can’t see you taking a picture. However, the new Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra smartphone has a solution to that problem. The company has added an additional AMOLED display to the already robust camera bump on the back of the device.

That extra screen isn’t that big. A 1.1-inch wide format display with a resolution of only 126 x 294. It sounds a bit, but it’s enough to give people a basic idea of ​​what their picture will look like when they take a selfie. You can also view notifications and other information such as battery level, time, and temperature.

Powerful camera bump

The rest of the gear wrapped in camera bumps is just as impressive. The main 50-megapixel wide-angle camera has an f / 1.95 lens in front of Samsung’s latest high-end sensor. The chip, called ISOCELL GN2, uses split pixel technology commonly found in more advanced mirrorless and DSLR cameras. Because each pixel is split, it receives light from slightly different angles. The camera can use its position data to quickly focus on objects in the camera’s field of view.

The sensor is also relatively large, so the pixels themselves are large. In the first place, you can capture the light that is the point of the camera well.

In addition to the main module, the Mi 11 Ultra also features an ultra-wide 48-megapixel camera and a 5x optical zoom lens, which can reach up to 120x if you don’t mind combining digital zoom. All three rear cameras also promise 8K video. This is nifty, but not yet practical at this time.

Of course, there is a front camera for video chat. It’s a fairly standard 20-megapixel camera that looks through a hole in the main display.

Remaining specifications of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Being a flagship device, it primarily offers a suite of high-end features. The main 6.8-inch display offers a resolution of 3,200 x 1,440 and a refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth gaming and scrolling. The touch sampling rate is updated at 480Hz. That is, in most cases, it recognizes the presence and movement of the finger in a very accurate and responsive way.

The Qualcomms Snapdragon 888 processor uses 12GB of RAM to handle computing tasks. The 5,000mAh battery is fast charged at 67X and can be reverse wirelessly charged at up to 10W. So if your companion’s device breaks down when you’re not near the charger, you can simply place your smartphone back-to-back to serve your companion with juice.

Release details

Currently, there is no information about the release in the US, but it is available in China for about $ 1,000 on the flagship model. The European version will be available for € 1,199 in the coming weeks.

If you don’t want to jump into imported phones, Samsung is likely to integrate this new camera chip into some devices coming out later this year.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos