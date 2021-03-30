Lost Words: Beyond Page Reviews: A Persuasive Narrative Adventure





Title: Lost Words: Beyond the PageDeveloper: Sketchbook Games, Fourth State Publishers: Modus GamesPlatforms: Nintendo Switch (reviewed on), PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, PC, Xbox One Release Date: April 6, 2021

Lost Words: From the moment Beyond the Page crossed the radar, I knew I needed to play it. If you haven’t seen the trailer, here’s your chance before you get to the point of the review.

In the game, you play as a young girl who is inspired to write in her diary given by Gran. She is a wonderful elderly woman who teaches us all the wonders of science as a former marine biologist. As she learns to write and develop stories, she encounters the difficulties she records in her diary.

From a gameplay perspective, this divides the game into two worlds.

There is a stage to play with the journal. There you control the young girl as she talks about what’s happening in life and tries to find words that describe her experience. Using the words as a platform and trying to collect dots that help explain her feelings, these are played on paper.

As you can see from the gameplay above, the page suddenly fills with gorgeous visuals such as vibrant watercolor landscapes and the world upside down.

When it’s time for her to work on the story, the game goes full-screen as she enters the gorgeously rendered fantasy realm. Every word your character says becomes a written letter and looks in the air around her. You may come across words of power that change it when you drag it over an object. You can do just that by dragging the word “repair” onto the bridge. If someone is trapped under something, the word “lift” may help drive them out. It’s a really smart gameplay mechanic.

When a young girl runs into trouble in her life (I don’t spoil it), the story begins to change. As her life becomes more difficult, you will find a city surrounded by dragons as you enter the world. You will find that she is looking for what is lost. It’s an incredibly powerful metaphor that you can live with her.

A game where you struggle to find your words to explain your feelings while focusing on discovering what someone writes is a surprisingly high goal for any writer to sweat a bullet. Fortunately, the game is on track, thanks to the incredible work of the royal family Rhianna Pratchett.

In addition to being the daughter of acclaimed fantasy writer Terry Pratchett, Liana’s career has included some of my favorite game stories in recent history, including Heavenly Sword, Tomb Raider Restart, Bioshock Infinite, and Prince. As a writer, she absolutely supports herself. Persian and criminally, she criminally underestimated the original Mirror’s Edge.

She wrote a book about a great literary experience in games, and I mean that a bit literally. Game Writing: Narrative Skills for Videogames is a book that I had to read while earning a bachelor’s degree in college, featuring her contributions.

If there was a writer who was qualified to write a game for someone who had the words to create a fantastic world in front of me, I wouldn’t think there would be any better. Our home literally keeps the PS3 connected primarily to Mirror’s Edge and Heavenly Sword. These are two games that never get old for me.

Other than the story, the gameplay itself is very simple. It relies primarily on the basic platform and some light puzzle solutions for most of it. The only challenge in the game is to look through your foggy eyes as you deal with the difficulties your character faces in the real world.

I ran into some bugs while playing and was told that this was an early build of the game and was patched at startup. The game is always auto-saved, even if some bugs occur, so you won’t lose much of your undo progress. This is a very small price to pay for such an amazing story journey.

Game trailers with high-level concepts rarely fulfilled that promise, and Lost Words completely nailed what I wanted. The game puts you in the heart and soul of the writer who is struggling to embody their own story, while also struggling to cope with their own difficulties. I felt like I was in the position of the main character many times, but there are few games that make me feel at this level. The gameplay itself can be slow and the game has some small bugs, but this doesn’t compromise the fact that it’s one of the best narrative journeys I’ve encountered in the last few years.

