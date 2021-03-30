Cisco looks back on recent technological advances and previews post-pandemic marketing





Cisco today officially launched the Cisco Live Customer Event by promoting light, silicon, and software technology enhancements across infrastructure products. The mission of the networking giant is to build the “Internet of the Future” and allow public cloud and service provider customers to “integrate multiple networks into a large, common, cost-effective and secure infrastructure.” Is to support.

This push to simplify and extend networks has been going on for years, but it has become more purposeful since the pandemic began. Over the past few years, Cisco has steadily changed the way it creates, delivers, and packages its own technology. In the meantime, we have made strategic acquisitions to gain greater control over the network ecosystem.

Cisco’s move over the last decade follows a massive turmoil in the broader networking world, not to mention the lump of slowing pandemic spending last year. The leap in open networking and software-defined networking makes Cisco more vulnerable to its competitors. As innovation continues, it reduces the cost of your Internet infrastructure and reduces the risk of carrier lock-in. Over the last few years, savvy, fragmented networking startups have emerged with career solutions that meet the needs of carriers using whitebox hardware and world-class software.

Cisco’s main competitive response came at the end of 2019 when it announced the Silicon One network architecture, which combines switching and routing capabilities into a single chipset. This technology can be sold on line cards, standalone processors, and network fabric elements.

Today’s Cisco Live event could highlight some of the product pipelines that helped the SiliconOne platform unlock. In recent months, the company has announced a range of aggregations, cores, peering routers, and huge web-scale data center switches with capacities ranging from 3.2 Tbit / s to 12.8 Tbit / s. Cisco has released this set of new technology 10 networking devices to support nine network roles in just 15 months with the Silicon One architecture.

“Cisco Silicon One offers the highest bandwidth routing and switching silicon in the unified family,” Cisco Fellow Rakesh Chopra revealed in a blog post earlier this month that it will accelerate and enhance feeds. did.

(Source: “cisco-live-clus-2013-3249” by daspader, licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Optical options

In addition to routers to build huge infrastructure, Cisco completed one of the most strategic optical networking acquisitions to date earlier this month. In July 2019, Cisco first announced that it would acquire Acacia Communications, an early leader in the manufacture of 400ZR pluggable optics. After some pushbacks and transaction adjustments, the acquisition ended and today Cisco is discussing routed optical networking solutions, including Acacia’s pluggables. This solution combines the two networks into one and removes network elements to add capacity. Cisco said this approach would reduce the total cost of ownership of its customers by 46%. This savings helps network operators eliminate the need for separate transponders by deploying pluggable optics to routers for some short-range applications, such as interconnecting data centers and metro network hubs. ..

The total cost of ownership theme plays a central role as the new silicon is used in multiple ways and the transponder can be connected directly to the router. Cisco believes that changing the economics of delivering bandwidth will increase the size of service providers and eliminate the digital divide, thus increasing the profitability of service providers. Cisco’s approach is not just to resolve one cost point or metric, but to review the entire network journey at once.

Jonathan Davidson, SVP and GM of Cisco’s Large Infrastructure Group, said: “A network is a collection of entities, and it’s time to move away from thinking about things from a siled perspective.”

As Cisco survived the fiercely competitive blow, it has expanded its approach to networking and its influence to remain competitive. At this week’s Cisco Live event, company executives promote Cisco’s recent changes and its ability to “meet customers wherever they are,” that is, the ability to sell software, hardware, optics, and processors the way they want to consume. To do.

To support this, Cisco said today that it is “working” with various companies such as Airtel, Altibox, Eolo, Facebook, Google Cloud, Rakuten Mobile, SFR, Swisscom, Telenor, Telia Carrier and Telstra. .. These cloud players and carriers have purchased software, hardware, silicon, or all three from Cisco in recent months.

It’s also worth noting that cloud players are still a big consumer of Cisco’s. According to the company, cloud players account for about a quarter of total sales to Cisco service providers. Google Cloud, in particular, integrates with Cisco networking to make it easier for customers to get things to and from Google’s cloud.

Cisco certainly deserves praise for its steady growth into a more flexible and more modern networking company. But even before the pandemic, Cisco’s evolutionary impetus worked hard to change the way the world creates, stores, and consumes content in the cloud.

“We will have to compete on the fact that we have to be a great software company, a great silicon company, and a great systems company,” Davidson said. “We need to be good at each of them, as the biggest customers make individual decisions.”

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos