Hearthstone® embarks on the greatest journey forged with Barrens ™ and lives today





Irvine, CA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Forged in barren land, a new extension of Blizzard Entertainment’s blockbuster digital card game Hearthstone, the year of Gryphon begins with the screams of blood and thunder. !! !! Inspired by World of Warcraft’s prestigious setting, Forged in the Barrens presents 135 new cards that capture the beloved story, memorable characters, and barbaric dangers that define this iconic and untouched frontier. I will.

To survive these abusive test sites, players must harness all the power that the barren land must provide. Forged in the Barrens has introduced a new keyword, Frenzy. This has a powerful effect when the minion is first damaged. Players can also add rank spells to their decks. It gains power with a 5-mana crystal and reaches its final form with a 10-mana crystal. Spell schools have also been permanently added to many spell cards, further expanding the potential for spell sling synergies. Finally, Hearthstone debuts in Forged in the Barrens are 10 legendary mercenary minions, one for each class.

Blizzard Entertainment President J. Allen Black, forged in barren land, evokes some of Warcraft’s most iconic stories and themes, and the new cards it brings to the game are a horde of spirits. And infuse anger. In addition to the new core set, we couldn’t ask for a more exciting start to the year of Griffon.

Hearthstone Core Set & Classic Format

Live today and unlock for free for all players as you level up. The Hearthstone core set replaces the existing basic and classic sets with a collection of 235 cards. Some are carefully selected from existing sets and some are completely new. With the aim of adapting and evolving with Hearthstone, the core set is updated annually to serve as a solid foundation for all expansions of a particular Hearthstone year and as a new and repeater lamp.

Last week, the Hearthstone Classic format was released. This is to give players the experience of the game, just as it was when it started in 2014. Classic, alongside Standard and Wild, is a full-fledged format with its own rewards and rankings, all inclusive. The number of Hearthstone original cards that appeared early in the game.

For more information on Forged in the Barrens, Coreset, and Hearthstone Classic formats, please visit www.playhearthstone.com.

About Hearthstone

With over 100 million players worldwide, Hearthstone is an internationally acclaimed free digital card game designed for beginners and veterans card slinger in Blizzard Entertainment. Players can choose from 10 powerful hero classes and customize their decks with minions, spells and weapons based on the unique fantasy of the Warcraft universe. From epic battles to story-driven solo adventures, Hearthstone offers a vibrant and rewarding experience with strategy, personality and fun. Hearthstone is available globally on Windows and Mac PCs. Windows, iOS, and Android tablets. And iOS, and Android phones.

About Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment, Inc., a division of World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Overwatch, Warcraft, StarCraft, Diablo franchise, and Activision Blizzard (www.blizzard.com). Best known for blockbusters, including the Multi-Franchise Heroes (www.blizzard.com). NASDAQ: ATVI) is the premier developer and publisher of entertainment software renowned for creating some of the industry’s most acclaimed games. Blizzard Entertainment achievements include 23 # 1 games * and numerous Game of the Year awards. The company’s online gaming service, Battle.net, is one of the largest services in the world with millions of active players.

* Sales and / or downloads based on internal records and reports from major distributors.

Notes on forward-looking statements:

The information in this press release, including expectations, plans, intents, or strategies for the future of Blizzard Entertainment, including statements about Hearthstone’s availability, features, and features, such as Coreset and Gryphon Year, is a forward-looking statement. It is not a fact and involves many risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Blizzard Entertainment’s actual future results to differ materially from those shown in the forward-looking statements in this release include unexpected product delays and the latest in Form 10’s Activision Blizzards. Includes other factors identified in the Risk Factors section of the Annual Report of. Subsequent quarterly report on K and Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements for this release are based on information available to Blizzard Entertainment and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Blizzard Entertainment nor Activision Blizzard is obligated to update such forward-looking statements. I will. Forward-looking statements that are believed to be true when created may eventually turn out to be incorrect. These statements do not guarantee future performance of Blizzard Entertainment or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Some of these factors are out of control and actual results can differ materially from current expectations.

