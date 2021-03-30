Mobile Sports Betting, More Casinos, Lower Taxes: Hot Gaming Topics in New York Budget Debates





Lower taxes on northern casinos. More casinos in the New York City area. Mobile sports betting.

These are game-related issues and questions that New York State Legislature and Governor Andrew Cuomo are discussing to reach an agreement on the 2021-202 state budget. The deadline for trading is Thursday (April 1st).

In addition to legalizing marijuana, games are a hot button topic for this year’s budget. Both have the potential to provide states with tax revenues that may help reduce the oncoming budget deficit.

Let’s take a look at the major game / casino topics under discussion.

Mobile Sports Betting: Two years ago, sports betting came to New York, but in the form of physical face-to-face betting at the state’s full-service casinos (four privately owned and seven operated by the state’s Indian countries). Only done.

This year, Cuomo helped expand the ability to place bets via smartphones and other devices.

Cuomo and his aides say it could generate hundreds of millions of dollars in state new gaming revenue.

However, there are disagreements about how mobile betting works. In his budget, Cuomo endorsed plans for a managed state-owned mobile betting system that operates like a state lottery. Many key lawmakers and some gaming industry experts disagree, arguing that a more open system with multiple vendors is best.

The mobile sports betting bill introduced in the Senate extends mobile betting to arenas, racetracks, and tribal casinos, but these are not included in Cuomos’ proposal.

Meanwhile, according to a report on the website sportshandle.com, the expansion of mobile gambling into the territories covered by the state’s Indian Game Compact requires technical explanation under either state or federal law. It may be. (Under these compacts, Indian countries have the exclusive right to offer games within their designated area).

Ray Halbritter, head of the Oneida Nation, recently addressed this issue in a webinar hosted by the National Indian Gaming Association. He said he wanted to clarify the Indian gambling regulation law that allows mobile gambling when the server is on tribal lands, sportshandle.com reported.

In a statement released today, Joel Barkin, Vice President of Communications for each country, said: OneidaIndian Nation works with state and federal partners to resolve technical issues and ensure participation in online sports betting.

Full Service Casino Downstate: The state currently has four full service casinos owned outside of India, all upstate. They are Del Lago Resort Casino near Waterloo in Finger Lakes, Rivers Casino Resort in Schenectady, Resorts World Catskill near Monticello in Sullivan County, and Tioga Downs west of Binghamton in South Tier.

The full-service casino offers slots, table games, poker, and other facilities such as event centers and hotels. They are sometimes referred to as Las Vegas-style casinos.

Laws that paved the way for these casinos operating in India’s compact and uncovered areas have allowed up to three additional full-service casinos in and around New York City. However, under existing law, they will not be approved until 2023 at the earliest.

The state legislature budget will lift that moratorium and allow for faster downstate casino licenses. Of course, it could struggle to meet financial expectations before the Covid-19 pandemic and offer more competition for Upstate Casino, which has been restricted since then.

Two down-state racetracks, the Empire City of Yonkers and the Suidobashi Racecourse of Queens, have been identified as potential candidates for a new casino license.

Upstate Casino Tax Deductions: Continuing financial issues at four upstate full-service casinos, including Covid-related issues, require a deduction for game taxes paid to the state.

Quomos’ budget proposal included a clause that allowed commercial casinos to petition the state for tax cuts if they could prove financial difficulties. The state game rating, not the state legislature, can also make decisions about future tax cuts.

In the past, Cuomo has rejected calls from several commercial casinos to reduce game taxes.

Under the current method, del Lago and Tioga Downs pay 37% tax on slot / electronic table game revenue and 10% on table game and sports betting revenue. The largest of the four, Resorts World Catskills, pays 39% of slot / electronic table game revenue and 10% of table game and sports betting. Rivers Casino pays the most at 45% of slot / electronic table game revenue and 10% of table game and sports betting revenue.

State tribal casinos, on the other hand, pay 25% of slot revenue to the state in a compact way.

A study commissioned by the State Games Commission and released last year recommended that casinos be able to apply for tax cuts. This study was conducted by the Philadelphia consultant Spectrum Gaming Group.

However, leading casino market leaders in northern New York have not agreed to allow casinos to reduce taxes.

Clyde Burrow, a university professor in Texas and a consultant in the casino industry, has long blamed the problem of supersaturation in the upstate market, correctly predicting the challenges faced before commercial casinos open.

He also produced a report that discounted the need to level taxes between Indian-owned and non-Indian casinos.

The difficulty of New York casinos is not that they are taxed at the current tax rate, that the same tax rate is standard for games in other states, but that they simply do not generate enough income to stay operational. about it. Albany Times-For Union.

Barrow also warned of the dangers of removing the state legislature’s surveillance of casino taxes, calling it a alarming proposal.

… these reductions do not mitigate, nor can they, mitigate the stupidity of commercial casino operators who deliberately plunge into saturated markets with false promises exaggerated from the beginning, Barrow wrote. I am. … if many casino operators neglect this fact in their initial investment decisions, they should be allowed to retroactively cause market saturation as an external cause beyond their control. There is none.

Don Cazentre writes about NYup.com, syracuse.com, and The Post-Standard casinos in upstate New York. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on NYup.com on Twitter or Facebook.

