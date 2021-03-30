



Perhaps at every stage of your journey, you participated in the presidential election, and now people are worried about your relative inexperience. South Bend is a small city with an 18-route bus network and an Amtrak stop.By taking this large one [transportation] System, what experience is translated and what do you need to understand?

So, in the past, the Chief Cabinet Secretary has rarely controlled an organization as large as a federal agency. And in that sense, I make no difference. And the incredible career staff of the agency here and the series of presidential appointees who support me are very important. But my experience thinks I’m ready for this. That’s because it gives me a prism to deal with this department from the perspective of the community that really needs that support.

For cities with multiple full-time federal employees on staff, that’s one thing. And some do. We certainly didn’t. [Laughs.] So I’ve had the experience of trying to get your phone back to Washington and it was part of the motivation to make sure it serves communities of all kinds.And that certainly different sized im was used for hundreds of millions of budgets, but now there is one in tens of billions of budgets [similar] About taking the leadership of the agencies in which many complex and diverse functions and very different kinds of people work and bring a common culture and vision to that entity.

You seem to love new technologies and innovations like smart sewers implemented in South Bend. What’s the coolest thing that can change the game for transportation?

For driving, its AV or EV, self-driving cars, electric cars. But I think some of the most interesting things that are actually happening are around what is called micromobility. Scooter all of it. It is still in its infancy and has great potential. Then you see the train, right? We may be ready for the second largest railroad revolution in this country. The first is part of what made America America. The second is faster and requires better passenger resources.And some of the more advanced possibilities, such as Hyperloop and Maglev [magnetic levitation] Again, this is an early stage, but it offers many interesting possibilities. Then you got the aviation side, right? Jets, drones, commercial space travel. There is no shortage of attractive things.

Now let me mention one more thing that is exciting, not very sexy, but very important. Again, I’m looking out the window, and most of what I see isn’t a building, it’s some kind of pavement. One of the problems with asphalt is that it causes spills. There is a transparent version. Water goes through it. Total game changer.

Another thing I think is that being equally important and innovative is a social aspect that really understands what transportation means to humans. And this is where many of the most interesting questions in racial and economic justice are at stake. Is transportation about expanding opportunities? Or is it about keeping some people’s opportunities? And how do you make sure that new investments in your neighborhood or city don’t hurt anyone?

Your latest book is about trust. Can you talk about how the concept of trust guides your decisions in your new role in terms of rebuilding trust in government and trusting each other?

I think most of the current distrust of Japan is due to policy failure. And that policy failure is primarily about a generation of intentional withdrawals in what we share and need together. So what’s so exciting about that moment is that you have a chance to change it. Make investments that lead people to see, notice, and feel their government working for them. Talking about emotional things as deep as trust is a very specific and dollar-cent way, but I think it’s very important. And do it fairly. That’s how to make sure it was a tool of trust, not a bigger, smaller one, beyond the boundaries that actually destroy the foundations of American life.

Some of the best examples of tacit assumptions about trust in our lives come from transportation. When I board an airplane, I feel that I can trust the two people in front of the airplane, shoot in the atmosphere at almost sonic speed in a huge metal tube, and safely deliver it to land. But each time you approach an intersection, your life depends on whether other cars are following the traffic lights. Whether you trust other drivers and the system to keep you safe. Now I am the caretaker of that trust.

Immediately after you left Afghanistan, where you were a Navy reserve, fellow soldiers were killed by roadside bombs along a route you might have been on yourself. How did that experience shape your outlook and trajectory?

It appreciates the unjust luck explaining why it was someone else, not me. Why didn’t other people go home when I went home?

Some people think things happen because of things. Do you disagree?

No. How can I say that there were more reasons why a man like me didn’t go home when his father didn’t go home? The only reason is to create it after the fact. That’s why I feel it’s more like a driving force than anything else. The only way to find a way to make good money for that property is to spend time on earth to make sure that not only your life, but also your country’s life, is worth the cost of securing it. To do as much as you can.

I’m thinking a lot about the difference between a flagship horse and a show horse and how to arrive in Washington and make it clear that I’m working here, getting results and being part of the team. Especially in very functional roles such as delivery by American transportation after entering the campaign environment, the show will inevitably go into a little more detail. This is to do everything people are talking about on the campaign trail. So I am very aware that I need to bow my head for delivery.

KK Ottesen regularly contributes to magazines. Follow her on Twitter: @kkOttesen. This interview has been edited and summarized.

