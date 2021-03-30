Where to find thieves and play the last log of Fortnite Spire Quest





If you’re the type that follows all the challenges Fortnite throws, you’ll notice that the first Spire Quest is available. This task is different and it seems that different players are given different tasks. We will investigate further, but if you receive a Spire Quest involving a “thief”, this guide will help you.

In this two-part challenge, you’ll have to find the thief and play the last log, but the game doesn’t know much more. Follow our guide. You get one step closer to completing all of Fortnite Season 6 Spire Quests and earn a lot of XP in the process of unlocking Razz’s alternative style.

Stage 1: Find a thief

The unnamed thief in the Challenge menu is actually Raz himself, one of the characters in the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass. He’s also an NPC you can find in any match and wants to chat with him, so stop by the giant crop just east of Spire in the center of the map. Raz will help you as you head to the location shown in the image below.

Check out his dialog options about Spire until you read it all. This completes the first part of this Spire Quest and you can find the thief, but it opens the second section, which we will discuss in detail below.

Stage 2: Play the last log

Raz tells you to listen to the audio logs after the chat is over, but thankfully it’s not too far away. Head downstairs from where Raz hangs and look for new audio logs near the walls of the hut. Play it and then go back to Raz and talk to him again. He has a little more to say, and when he’s done, you’ll have completed the first of some Spire Quests this season.

Stage 3: Complete a rare or unusual quest

This next section should be pretty straightforward. All you need to do is complete a total of 5 rare or rare quests. Rare quests are marked green in the quest log and include rare (blue), epic (purple), and legendary (orange). Hitting three daily quests is a rare and unusual thing to get off to a great start. Then check your own quest log to make sure you are close to achieving it. If you need boosts such as catching fish or getting assistance, Team Rumble is the perfect mode for that purpose.

Update this guide to find out more about this Spire Quest.

The in-game menu reveals that this type of quest is in progress every two weeks. Please check again when each quest is published. A guide is waiting for you. Read the version 16.10 patch notes for more information on what else came with this week’s update.

GameSpot may receive commissions from retail offers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos