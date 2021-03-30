Asurion hires Casey Santos as Chief Information Officer





Nashville, TN, March 30, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Asurion today, a global technology care company, announced that Casey Santos has joined the organization as Chief Information Officer.

As CIO, the Santos team is responsible for Asurion’s core technology operations behind the company’s technical care products and services that provide hassle-free repair, replacement, protection, and professional technical assistance, with people putting technology into action. Allows you to get up and running quickly. She reports directly to Asurion’s Chief Operating Officer, Barry Vandevier.

“Casey is a proven technology leader and strategic thinker with a clear ability to lead an innovative, business-oriented organization that supports growth and operational efficiency,” said Vandevier. “As CIO, Casey will continue to evolve technology and innovation on a global scale, leveraging her skill set and experience to enable the team to deliver great experiences. We are pleased to welcome her to the team. . “

Casey joined Asurion from AllianceBernstein and was responsible for SVP, business process innovation, workflow and automation. She also has experience as CIO of General Atlantic and Director of Information Technology at McKinsey and Company. She started her career at NASA and supported over 20 Space Shuttle missions, including the first MIR docking mission and the Hubble Space Telescope repair mission.

Casey holds an MBA and Master’s degree in International Studies from the Wharton School and the Lauder Institute, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering, Aeronautics, and Space Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

She is a board member of the Women’s Forum in New York, a board member of YMCA in Greater New York, a member of the Development Committee, and co-chair of the Hispanic Achievement Program. She was previously a board member of both British American Business and the Wall Street Technology Association and co-head of the Hedge Fund Technology Group. Santos is a member of the Advisory Board of Box, Zoom Video Communications, Masergy, Agio, and the Financial Technology Forum.

For more information on Asurion, please visit atasurion.com.

About Asurion Asurion makes life a little easier for people to protect, connect and enjoy the latest technology. Every day, a team of 10,000 professionals helps nearly 300 million people around the world solve the most common and unusual technical problems. Just call, tap, click, or visit. From replacing your smartphone on the day to buffering, bumping, and helping with streaming and connectivity without confusion. Regardless of the type or location of technology, we need to stay connected and get the most out of our beloved technology. I bought it. For more information, please visit Asurion.com.

Source Ashlion

Related Links

http://www.asurion.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos