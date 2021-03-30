Nvidia enables resizable BAR on all GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs





After debuting the performance-enhancing Resizable BAR feature on the Ho-hum GeForce RTX 3060, Nvidia has promised to add this feature to all existing RTX 30 series graphics cards by the end of March. Delivered by Team Green on the penultimate day of the month. The newly available Game Ready driver version 456.89 unlocks the Resizable BAR on all RTX 30 series desktop graphics cards.

But it’s not that easy. You will also have to wait for a new VBIOS from your graphics card-specific manufacturer to add support for a particular model while the new driver activates Resizable BAR. For example, Nvidia has released a VBIOS with a Resizable BAR for its own Founders Edition graphics card, but EVGA owners will need to get one of the new VBIOS upgrades.

Nvidia

You also need a compatible CPU and motherboard. Unless you are using the new Ryzen 5000 Series or Intel 11th Generation Core processors, both may require their own BIOS upgrades. This Nvidia explainer describes a complex process.

Going to all the trouble seems to be worth it in the end. When AMD launched the Ryzen 5000 CPU and Radeon 6000 GPU last fall, it introduced Resizable BAR support (under its own Smart Access Memory brand), making this feature available in any game. Resizable BARs allow the CPU to access the entire GPU’s memory buffer instead of limiting it to 256MB chunks. As the smart access memory test on the Radeon RX 6900XT and 6700XT shows, turning this on can significantly improve performance in some games, but for many titles it is more gradual in the 5% range. There is a significant increase. Actual results will vary greatly depending on the game, GPU, resolution, and even the visual settings under test.

Nvidia

As of March 30, 2021, a Resizable BAR game supported by Nvidia.

On the other hand, Nvidias’ first Resizable BAR support is limited to 17 titles, and this first batch seems to be much more limited to the games that reviewers test than the very popular games. In most cases, benchmarks are built in, so performance should at least be easy to measure. Once you’ve identified additional titles that will benefit from the Resizable BAR, we encourage you to introduce support through a Game Ready Driver update.

Nvidia emphasizes that you need to download and install GameReady driver version 456.89 before you can start the process of unlocking the Resizable BAR on your graphics card.

Note: There may be a small fee for purchasing something by clicking the link in the article. For more information, please read our affiliate link policy.

