Google’s Alum Startups Cartken and REEF Technology Launch Miami’s First Delivery Robot





Self-driving and robotics startup Cartken has partnered with REEF Technology, a startup that operates parking lots and nearby hubs, to bring self-driving delivery robots to downtown Miami streets.

With this announcement, Cartken officially exits stealth mode. Founded by former Google engineers and colleagues behind the unrewarded Bookbot, the company was founded in 2019 to develop market-ready technologies for autonomous driving, AI-powered robotics, and delivery operations. , The team has obscured the business so far. This is Kurtken’s first large-scale deployment of self-driving robots on the sidewalk.

After months of testing, REEF-branded electric robots deliver dinner orders from REEF’s network of dedicated delivery kitchens to people within a 3/4 mile radius of downtown Miami. Being insulated, robots that can retain the heat of spaghetti and other hot food plates are pre-located at designated logistics hubs and shipped with delivery orders during food preparation.

REEF Chief Technology Officer Matt Lindenberger told TechCrunch: “This is a great opportunity to showcase our technological capabilities. Our combination of great presence in Miami, the fact that there are many challenges around congestion as Covid subsides, makes us It shows a really good environment where you can show how this technology works. “

According to Lindenberg, Miami is a great place to start, but it’s just the beginning, and Kurtken robots could be used for REEF’s other last mile delivery business. Currently, there are only two restaurant delivery robots in operation in Miami, but according to Lindenberger, the company is further in the city, and others operated by the company, such as Fort Lauderdale, Dallas, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. We plan to expand to metropolitan areas. And finally New York.

Lindenberger hopes that the presence of the robot on the road will act as a “multiplication of force” and that the robot can be extended while maintaining quality of service in a cost-effective manner.

“In the post-pandemic world, deliveries are currently exploding and are expected to continue, so such non-contact zero-emission automation technology is very important,” he said. ..

Cartken’s robots utilize a combination of machine learning and rule-based programming to handle all possible situations. Cartken CEO Christian Bersch told TechCrunch, even if that meant stopping safely and asking for help. REEF will place a supervisor on site to remotely control the robot as needed. This is a warning contained in a 2017 law permitting the operation of self-driving delivery robots in Florida.

“After all, it’s very similar to the technology of self-driving cars,” says Bersch. “The robot looks at the environment and plans around obstacles such as pedestrians and streetlight posts. In the event of an unknown situation, the robot can stop with a dime so someone can safely help the robot. But it’s also important to give the robot that level of autonomy, because if something happens like someone jumping in front of it, it can react remotely faster than anyone else. “

REEF marks a specific operating area on the robot’s map, and Cartken fine-tunes the city’s composition to take into account the specific circumstances that the robot needs to address. This allows the robot to move and operate as follows when given a delivery address to the robot: Other delivery drivers. Only this driver has an LTE connection and is constantly updating its location so that REEF can be integrated into the fleet management feature.

Image Credit: REEF / Cartken

Ultimately, Lindenberger said he hopes REEF will be able to give customers the option of choosing robotic delivery on major food delivery platforms that work with Postmates, UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub and more. .. When the robot arrives, the customer receives a text so that they can go out and meet it. But the technology isn’t perfect yet.

Now robots just bring it to street height, then food is passed to humans, who deliver it directly to the door. This is the service most customers like. Moving to a housing complex or customer unit is still difficult for the robot to manage, and many customers are not ready to interact directly with the robot.

“This is a tentative step, but it was a way for us to move technology forward quickly without any other boundaries,” says Lindenberger. “Like any new technology, we want to step by step. Therefore, a very important step we are taking now that is working very well is to dispatch the robot within a certain radius. And be able to recognize that the robot is arriving there .. It’s a big step in itself and you can see what the challenges are with respect to the last step. Then, in collaboration with Cartken, the last Pieces can be solved. This automation can be done. “

