Innovation Factory receives $ 6 million in FedDev Ontario funding to support the commercialization of potential life science innovators





Funding helps accelerate “Made in Canada” life sciences solutions in a pandemic

Hamilton, Ontario, March 30, 2021 / CNW /-Today, through the Southern Ontario Economic Development Board (FedDev Ontario), the prestigious Mlanie Joly Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages ​​to accelerate the commercialization of life sciences is 6 million. Announced investment in dollars. Innovation in Southern Ontario. Innovation Factory expands programming for life sciences innovators and launches the Pharmaceuticals and Health Innovation Ecosystem (SOPHIE) in Southern Ontario.

While the state is working to recover from a pandemic, funding will strengthen Hamilton’s full-service innovation hub and ultimately a place to develop, test, and commercialize innovative healthcare solutions. Raise Ontario’s position as a. Innovation Factory, in collaboration with the Synapse Consortium, will provide enterprises with the advisory services, testing capabilities, and financial support they need in the healthcare space to develop and commercialize professional healthcare innovations to help them grow. I will. With innovators facing significant challenges and obstacles since the outbreak of the pandemic, SOPHIE is in a position to quickly help agile companies adapt to new opportunities.

“Through this partnership with Fed Dev Ontario, Innovation Factory will accelerate the commercialization efforts of innovative life sciences companies born from the health ecosystem of southern Ontario,” said David Carter, executive director of Innovation Factory. I will. “The Innovation Factory is built on a history of supporting start-ups and scaling companies, and with the support of Hamilton’s dynamic health ecosystem, we guarantee the emergence of Canadian-made solutions,” Carter added. I will.

Since 2011, the Innovation Factory has been the region’s innovation hub, supporting more than 2,300 businesses, of which approximately 25% come from the life sciences sector. To date, the Innovation Factory has confirmed that more than $ 400 million has been raised by these companies that generate disruptive innovation. The Synapse Life Science Consortium plays an integral role in the health ecosystem, facilitating collaborative partnerships across industry, hospitals, academia and government beyond Hamilton in Ontario, Canada and around the world.

“Canada’s emerging life sciences sector represents a great opportunity to create jobs and improve the health of citizens across the country. The Hamilton region plays an important role in supporting this growth. Through SOPHIE. The Synapse Consortium’s world-class academic and clinical professional facilities and infrastructure will work with SMEs and entrepreneurs to build the next generation of innovative health technologies, “said the director of the Synapse Life Sciences Consortium. Alex Maga says.

“SOPHIE connects businesses, healthcare organizations and academia to solve real-world problems affecting healthcare here and around the world,” said Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages ​​and Head of Fed Dev Ontario. One Mlanie Joly said. “By facilitating this collaboration and making the support needed by businesses in the life sciences sector available, the government will support Canadian health at critical times and create 50 excellent jobs in the economy. Can be recovered. ”

Hamilton has a strong history of innovation, healthcare and collaboration, and as a result of support from FedDev Ontario, SOPHIE has increased its investment in life sciences, created 50 jobs and maintained 100 jobs. May contribute to other economic impacts such as. And encourage 100 companies to establish or grow their businesses in the Hamilton area. SOPHIE aims to build a collaborative and dynamic ecosystem designed to accelerate and sustain the economic growth and global competitiveness of Ontario’s emerging and expanding life sciences companies.

About Innovation Factory Innovation Factory is a non-profit business accelerator and has been a catalyst for innovation in the Hamilton region since 2011. Innovation Factory offers business services, training and mentorship to assist entrepreneurs who provide advanced manufacturing, clean technology, information technology and living. Science and technology innovation to bring ideas to market, increase revenue, attract investment and create jobs. www.innovationfactory.ca

About Synapse Life Science Consortium Synapse Consortium is a formal regional cluster organization for the Hamilton region’s life sciences ecosystem, acting as a strategic broker for the community with the goal of supporting the commercialization of innovation health technology. Synapse’s partners include Hamilton’s Anchor Life Sciences Organization, which represents 25,000 employees and $ 460 million in annual innovative research. The Innovation Factory was a founding member of Synapse in 2016, along with Hamilton Health Sciences, St. Joseph Healthcare Hamilton, McMaster University, Mohawk College, Bay Area Health Trust, McMaster Innovation Park and Hamilton City. www.synapseconsortium.com

About FedDevOntario FedDevOntario has been active in developing and diversifying the economy of southern Ontario through funding opportunities and business services that support innovation and growth in Canada’s most populous regions. The agency has produced impressive results. This is seen in companies in southern Ontario that are creating innovative technologies, increasing productivity, increasing revenue, and making economic progress in communities throughout the region. www.feddevontario.gc.ca

For more information, see Annie Horton, Marketing & Communications, Innovation Factory, [email protected]

