Google collects 20 times more telemetry from Android devices than Apple on iOS





In an academic study published last week, Google collected about 20 times more telemetry data from Android devices than Apple on iOS, looking at the telemetry traffic returned from the latest iOS and Android devices to Apple and Google servers. I found out that.

The study, conducted by Professor Douglas J. Reese of Trinity College Dublin, analyzed traffic from iOS and Android devices to Apple and Google servers at various stages of phone operations, including data sharing.

Pre-installed by the user when first booting after resetting to factory defaults, when inserting / removing the SIM, when the handset is idle, when the settings screen is displayed, when enabling / disabling the location When you log in to the app store.

In this study, Leith said the data could be collected by the operating system itself and the default apps provided by OS makers such as search (Siri, OkGoogle), cloud storage (iCloud, Google Drive), and map / location services. He said he took into account that he had sex. I kept (Apple Maps, Google Maps), Photo Storage / Analysis (ApplePhoto, Google Photos), and the two sources separate, focusing only on operating system telemetry and leaving them in their default state.

This study revealed some unpleasant results. First, Professor Leith said: “Both iOS and Google Android send telemetry, even though the user has explicitly opted out. [option].. “

“This data is sent even if the user isn’t logged in (in fact, never logged in),” the researchers say.

The following table summarizes the main data points for testing mobile phones sent to Apple and Google servers.

However, Irish researchers found that Apple tends to collect more information data types from iOS devices, but it was Google that collected “especially large amounts of mobile phone data.”

“In the first 10 minutes of launch, the Pixel handset sends about 1MB of data to Google, while the iPhone sends about 42KB of data to Apple,” says Professor Leith.

“When the phone is idle, the Pixel sends about 1MB of data to Google every 12 hours, while the iPhone sends 52KB to Apple, which means Google sends about 20 times more mobile phone data than Apple. To collect. “

iOS and Android share data every 4.5 minutes on average

This data collection process runs every 264 seconds on idle Apple devices and every 255 seconds on Android smartphones. This is almost every four and a half minutes, even when the handset is not in use.

However, Irish researchers said that in addition to being idle, both operating systems share data with the central server when the user is browsing the settings screen.

In addition, when the new SIM card is inserted into both iOS and Android devices, SIM details will be shared with both Apple and Google almost immediately.

However, Professor Leith said he observed that many of the pre-installed apps and services were connected to both Apple and Google servers, even before opening and using the app.

“In particular, iOS includes Siri, Safari, and iCloud, and Google Android includes Youtube apps, Chrome, Google Docs, Safety Hub, Google Messaging, Clock, and Google Search Bar,” said Professor Leith.

A professor at the University of Dublin states that this vast amount of data collection raises at least two major concerns. First, telemetry can be used to link physical devices to personal details. This is the data most likely that both companies are misusing for advertising purposes.

The telemetry collection process then allows the OS maker to track the user’s location based on the IP address that connects the device’s telemetry to the server and uploads it.

Researchers have stated that there are currently very few, if any, practical options for users to prevent telemetry collection from their devices.

Google disagrees with paper numbers

An Irish professor said he contacted both companies with his findings. Apple didn’t respond, but Google sent an explanation, which he incorporated into his treatise. Google also told Professor Reese that he would publish public documents about the telemetry data they collected, but did not provide dates or deadlines.

However, in an email reply on Monday, a Google spokesperson replayed the findings of the treatise, claiming that he found legitimate telemetry data to help researchers keep the device running smoothly.

This survey outlines how smartphones work. Modern cars regularly send basic data about auto parts, their safety status, and service schedules to car makers, and mobile phones work in a very similar way. This report details communications that help ensure that your iOS or Android software is up-to-date, that the service is working as intended, and that your phone is running safely and efficiently.

Google spokesperson

In addition, according to Google sources familiar with research paper reviews, Android manufacturers claim to underestimate iOS telemetry volume by excluding certain types of traffic. I objected. An Android device that collects 20 times more data than iOS.

In a post-publication response to this article, Apple repeated its rivals’ responses.

“This report summarizes many items related to various services and misunderstands how personal location data is protected,” an Apple spokeswoman told Records. “Apple does not collect data that can be associated with an individual without the knowledge and consent of the user.”

For more information, see the research paper entitled “Mobile Handset Privacy: Measuring the Data iOS and Android Send to Apple and Google,” available as a downloadable PDF document.

Last year, in March 2020, the same professor also published a study analyzing telemetry collected by a web browser.the study [PDF] We found that Brave collected the least amount of data, while Microsoft’s Edge and Yandex browsers were on the other side of the spectrum.

Article updated on March 30: 16:25 ET, response from Apple.

