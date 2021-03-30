Greentown Houston Announces Grand Opening, Clean Energy Accelerator Open App, and Other Innovation News





It was a crazy start until 2021, when the innovation ecosystem was particularly busy. As a result, Houston’s innovation news may have gone through several rifts.

In the summary of this short story in Houston’s Innovation, Greentown Labs made a big announcement, a new accelerator program opened the application, and UH-born technology has made great strides.

Greentown Labs Announces Grand Opening of Houston Location

Greentown Houston will open next month. Photos via GreentownLabs.com

Last week on Earth Day, the city of Houston launched its first climate action plan. This Earth Day, Greentown Houston is opening its doors. From 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm on Thursday, April 22, Greentown Labs will host a virtual event to commemorate the grand opening.

At the event, attendees will be able to meet startups that are part of the program, hear from energy and civil leaders, catch the latest Greentown partners, and see the ribbon cuts on the building. The event is free and registration is accepted.

“Greentown Houston is our first out-of-state expansion and already welcomes more than 20 startup members and more than 20 founding and grand opening partners,” read a recent announcement from Greentown. I will. “Located in the city’s innovation district, Greentown Houston provides approximately 50 climate tech startups with a total of 200-300 employees with over 40,000 square feet of prototyping labs, offices and community space.”

Rice Alliance opens application for Clean Energy Accelerator Program

The first cohort of Rice Alliance Screen Energy Accelerators will be held in effect, but will eventually be housed in Aeon.Courtesy of Rice University

The Rice Alliance for Technology and Entrepreneurship has begun applying for the first cohort of recently announced Clean Energy Accelerators. The program will take place virtually this summer from June to September, but will eventually be hosted outside Aeon.

At the end of the program, the cohort will participate in Demo Day in conjunction with the 19th Rice Alliance Energy Venture Forum.

The application deadline is April 14th, and interested parties can apply online.

University of Houston-born innovation wins big at SXSW

The UH-born device won a $ 25,000 investment at the SXSW event. Photos via UH.edu

A professor at the University of Houston won the Innovation Award and a $ 25,000 investment from the Southwest National Pediatric Device Innovation Consortium Pediatric Device Awards at this year’s SXSW. The UH-born device is a pediatric lower limb gait system known as P-LEGS. It is a mobility assistant, rehabilitation platform, and diagnostic tool designed to help children with movement disorders. Won one of two awards out of 18 devices.

José Luis Contreras Vidal, Principal Investigator of the project, is a prominent professor of electrical and computer engineering for Hugh Roy and Lily Karen and director of the BRAIN Center at UH. Other team members include graduate student leaders David Eguren, Alexander Steele, Yang Hu, Krishna Sarvani Desabhotla, Swagat Bhandari, Lujayna Taha, Nivriti Sabhnani and Allen Shen.

“We are delighted and honored to be selected as SWPDC for this award,” Eguren said in a news release. “This award will be valuable in continuing to develop and test the device.”

Halliburton Labs launches next round of application

Halliburton Labs is looking for the next cohort.Photo courtesy of Halliburton

The new corporate accelerator has announced that the latest startup applications are open. Halliburton Labs is looking for a startup for the next cohort, with an application scheduled for April 23.

Dale Winger, Managing Director of Halliburton Labs, said in a news release: “Our program is technical and operational across many hardware disciplines and global business networks to help participants advance their products and prepare for further scale and position for additional financing. It provides important resources, including expertise. “

Halliburton Labs will make selections by the pitch day of the ongoing program scheduled for May 21st. Halliburton Labs Finalist Pitch Day will be part of the Houston Tech Rodeo.

Click here to apply for participation.

Innovative organization nominates new board members

This is the first high-resolution color image returned from NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover after landing on February 18, 2021. Credit: NASA / JPL-Caltech

The Translational Research Institute for Space Health, known as TRISH, recently announced seven new members to its Scientific Advisory Board. The Houston-based NASA-funded organization is focused on fostering space health innovation.

“We are at the top of the universe, which is more accessible to the general public. We are all astronauts exploring deep space and those with existing conditions who want to experience space for a short period of time. We are committed to protecting human health, “says TRISH Director Dorit. Donobiel. “The members of TRISH’s diverse advisory board help us focus our resources on the most influential medical technology and scientific innovations.”

According to the press release, the newly appointed members are:

Colonel Catherine Coleman is a former NASA astronaut, global explorer at Arizona State University, and a research affiliate at the MIT Media Lab. Dr. Asha Collins is the US Country Head of Country Clinical. Business at Genentech Armen Kherlopian, Ph.D. Is the founding partner of BAJ Accelerator. ManishKothari, Ph.D. Is the president of SRI International. NicoleStott, MS, is a former NASA astronaut, The Space for Art Foundation.Matthew Wagoner, Ph.D. Leads Investigative Toxicology of Takeda Pharmaceuticals. BrianZambrowicz, Ph.D. Is Senior Vice President of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

They join the existing members:

Lisa Suennen, Massachusetts, is the leader in Manat Digital and Technology and its related consulting business, and Dr. Imran Alibi is Chief Executive Officer of Tovaldi Therapeutics. Susan Alpert, MD, founder and principal of SFA Consulting LLC, Catherine M. Davis-Takacs, Ph.D. Is an associate professor at Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. SethFeuerstein, MD and JD are faculty advisors for innovation and entrepreneurship. Dr. Daniel Lowenstein, MD, Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Center for Biomedical and Intervention Technology, Yale University, is Vice President and Professor of the University of California, San Francisco, and Dr. Ted Smith is an Associate Professor of Pharmacology and Toxicology. Director of the Center for Healthy Air, Water and Soil, University of Louisville School of Medicine Christinely Brown Institute for Environmental Studies. Annette L. Sobel, MD, is a part-time professor of Nursing School at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Texas Tech University.





