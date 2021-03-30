Pokemon GO April Fool’s Day event returns to Japan on April 1st





Pokemon Go’s April Fool’s Day event is back on April 1st. The event runs all day, with a growing number of “tricky” Pokemon such as Aipom and Croaguenck, as well as the roar of Team Go Rocket.

During April Fool’s events, aipoms, croaganks, purrloins, and other mischievous monsters spawn in the wild more often than usual. The same will be more common during the event, but this time you may find yourself disguised as a Pokemon that has never been duplicated in Pokemon Go.

In addition to the increase in Pokemon spawns, Team Go Rocket growls more often appear on balloons and PokeStops throughout the event, and the team includes only Shadow Aipom. A new set of Team Go Rocket Timed Research will also be available starting April 1st. Completing this will give you a variety of rewards, including a Super Rocket Radar that you can use to fight rocket leader Giovanni.

The Pokemon Go April Fool’s Day event runs from 12:00 am to 11:59 pm local time. For more information, see the official Pokemon Go blog.

That’s not the only Pokemon GO event on the horizon. Niantic is hosting a spring-themed event in the game from April 4th to 8th. Throughout the event, you’ll be able to catch the wild flower crowned version of Pikachu and Lucky, along with other spring-themed Pokemon. Shiny Van Nerby and Shiny Lucky will also be available, with event-only research tasks and other bonuses.

After that, Pokemon Go’s April Community Day will be held on April 11th. This month’s featured Pokemon is snivy. If you can evolve into the final form, Serperiol, during the event or up to 2 hours later, you will learn the Move Frenzy Plant exclusively for Community Day.

