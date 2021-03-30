Apex Legend Delays New Skins To Celebrate Chinatown Market Rebranding





The new Apex Legend cosmetics sporting the Chinatown Market brand has been postponed after the clothing line announced a major rebranding.

Developer Respawn Entertainment has announced that Apex Legends cosmetics, manufactured in partnership with clothing brand Chinatown Market, will be postponed after a fashion company announces a major rebranding. A popular Los Angeles-based streetwear brand has been renamed after recent violence against the Asian-American community and will announce a new name in the coming months.

Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment’s free battle royale shooter, recently experienced the launch of the highly controversial Nintendo Switch. The game’s Switchport was criticized for technical issues and poor graphics that didn’t exist in previous releases. Apex Legends features cross-platform play on all consoles, including the Switch, but the Switch port suffers from reduced frame rates and reduced resolution, making players competitive. The poor quality of the Switch version is especially noticeable when compared to the Xbox Series X, which boasts a much higher level of detail on the game map. Cross-platform play was used to directly compare what the two consoles can render, even if the Switch player is watching exactly the same gameplay as the Xbox player.

Due to a recent rebranding from Chinatown Market, Respawn has postponed Apex Legends cosmetic items. The developers announced the delay on Twitter and also expressed support for the decision on the clothing brand that was recently attacked by Asian Americans. Respawn has assured fans that these cosmetic items, redesigned to fit the new brand in Chinatown Market, will arrive at Apex Legends in the future.

Chinatown Market brand cosmetics are lagging behind, but there are many other Apex Legends content that are expected to arrive in the near future. One prominent leaker claims that the game will soon have a playable character that can summon the robot warrior Titan depicted in the Titanfall series. Officially cross over. Blisk, a recurring non-player character in both titles, is believed to have been leaked as the next Apex Legend Champion with the ability to summon Titan’s allies.

Violence against Asian Americans has increased dramatically in recent months, and many attribute this dark tendency to fear and misunderstanding of the COVID-19 virus. Chinatown Market’s decision to change its brand in response to these attacks is commendable, and it is very important that Respawn Entertainment show solidarity with the clothing brand. Now is an essential time to show support for the Asian-American community, and obviously video game cosmetics shouldn’t get in the way of that goal.

Apex Legends is available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android and PC.

Source: Respawn Entertainment

