Clean Air Task Force joins Google and others to encourage Biden to buy carbon-free electricity 24 hours a day, 7 days a week





Technology companies Google, Adobe and Hewlett-Packard have joined environmental groups such as the Clean Air Task Force and the Environmental Defense Fund and used their role in the Biden administration to be 100% clean to the federal government, the world’s largest electricity customer. I urged you to buy a lot of electricity. Available 24/7 with local sources.

The approach proposed by group officials is that President Vidence will use climate change administration early in the administration and appoint climate-focused leaders throughout the administration, one on the regional grid. It states that it will promote the decarbonization of hourly electricity consumption. , Ensuring a 24/7 clean energy supply. Read the letter to the White House.

Proponents argue that the size of the federal government will promote a cleaner force across the private sector. The federal government consumed 53 million megawatt hours of electricity in 2019, but only about 8% to 9% were counted as renewable energy sources, the Clean Air Task Force said. Overall, the US federal government spends $ 500 billion annually on electricity for the Department of Defense and other uses.

The Biden administration has set a goal of building a 100% clean power grid by 2035, but the details of that plan are not yet clear.

The proposal by the Clean Air Task Force and co-authors focuses on the amount of power actually used in real time. This is a different approach than the traditional clean energy sourcing approach currently in place. Current systems rely on renewable energy purchases or renewable energy credits from distant solar and wind projects, to fossil fuels, especially natural gas, even if solar and wind are compromised. It depends heavily.

The model does not provide adequate incentives for investing in advanced storage and carbon-free technologies, as distant energy projects can meet demand, regardless of the time of generation or consumption, the proposed architect said. I am. Alphabet Google GOOGL, + 0.03%, Adobe ADBE, -0.82%, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE, + 0.77% use these technologies to track usage and build renewable energy-only power grids. There are merits.

Influential electricity procurement can also reduce reliance on fossil fuel generation to supply grids when adequate variable renewable energy generation is not available, creating demand for energy storage and robust, dispatchable carbon-free resources. I am aiming for it. The proposed approach emphasizes sourcing carbon-free resources from the same regions as demand to ensure that the regional grid is decarbonized.

The broad portfolio of energy sources and emission reduction agents is considered part of the mix promoted by this program, including advances in green hydrogen and nuclear energy, carbon capture and battery storage. These are options often included in bipartisan proposals for updates. The power grid is said by Lindsey Baxter Griffith, Federal Policy Director of the Clean Air Task Force. Today, relatively inexpensive natural gas serves as the primary or backup energy source for keeping the grid up and running, even when wind and sunlight are partially used.

Baxter Griffith believes that the US government, the world’s largest electricity purchaser, has the power to move the market.

Market-based solutions to curb climate change, including those that rely on innovation, remain a key theme in most Republican-led legislation.

The group’s proposal, including the Natural Resources Defense Council, Sierra Club and Nature Conservancy, is that a regional approach promotes job creation, especially in areas where traditional energy jobs may need to be replaced. Is insisted on the Biden administration. It enables more agile environmental response to areas that have historically been underserved. This is part of the ever-growing debate on environmental justice.

