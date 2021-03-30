Regulators want to know how financial institutions use AI and mitigate risk





A group of federal financial regulators know that US financial institutions are using artificial intelligence, but explain where the technology is deployed and the risks associated with those organizations. He states that he is seeking more information about the situation.

The financial sector uses forms of AI such as machine learning and natural language processing to automate memorization tasks and identify trends that humans may miss. However, new technologies always carry their own risks, AI has the same problems, and there are many unique problems.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve Board, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the National Credit Union Administration, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency will publish a request for information in the Federal Register. We seek feedback on the use of AI and risk management in the financial sector.

All of these agencies have regulatory oversight responsibility for new technologies and the use of technology and the associated risks associated with all types of innovation.

With proper governance, risk management and compliance management, financial institutions use innovative technologies and methods, including AI, to enhance business decision-making and enhance services available to consumers and businesses. There is a possibility that

Financial institutions have already used some AI technologies to identify fraudulent and anomalous transactions, personalize customer service, assist in credit determination, use natural language processing in text documents, cybersecurity and general Risk management.

AI, like most other technologies, can automate some tasks and help human analysts identify trends that they may have missed.

RFI states that AI can identify relationships between variables that are not intuitive or have not been revealed by traditional methods. AI can better handle certain forms of information that are unrealistic or difficult to process using traditional techniques, such as text. AI also facilitates the processing of very large and detailed datasets by identifying patterns or correlations that are otherwise impractical to identify, both structured and unstructured. I will.

That said, there are risks to deploying new technologies due to sector-confusing innovations such as discriminatory process and policy automation, data breaches and sharing issues, and new cybersecurity weaknesses.

However, AI also has its own challenges. Financial institutions cite explainability, broader or more intensive data use, and dynamic updates as examples.

The request for information is intended to understand respondents’ views on the use of AI by financial institutions for servicing customers and for other business or operational purposes. Appropriate governance, risk management, and control over AI. Challenges in AI development, adoption and management.

This request also changes the table of the agency itself and asks the agency what support, regulations, laws, etc. can help the sector manage AI commitments and risks better.

The RFI contains 17 detailed questions. The deadline for reply is 60 days after the publication date, that is, June 30th.

