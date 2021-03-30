Time Travel TikTok users say he’s back from the future with terrible news – BGR





If you’ve heard of this, stop us — claiming that time travel TikTok-er has just returned from the future and visited Earth in 2027 to witness the extinction of our species. I will.

It’s a bit off the usual mind-boggling life hacks, fadish dance, viral trends and challenges that TikTok users are accustomed to. Anyway, the ridiculous thing about the latest TikTok is that TikTok-er @unicosobreniniente, also known as Javier, has 1.3 million followers that he experienced jumping six years ago with regular video updates. I found what I was explaining to. Through the text caption attached to his clip, he explains that humanity is extinct and he is accustomed to being alone. “Today is February 13, 2027,” explains one of his video captions, “and I’m alone in the city.”

“Humanity has become extinct,” he continues. “There is no one in the shopping center.”

However, let’s pause here for a moment and point out something. First of all, his shame for forging this nonsense in the midst of a pandemic longs for all of us to finally put last year’s public health crisis behind us. Secondly, this may have been a bit more crazy, but there’s a lot of evidence that the guy basically turned on the camera, oops, looked at me and said I traveled into the future. ..

For example, until he claims to have traveled back in time to the future and humanity no longer exists, it’s annoying that there is still … working electricity. And the internet works. Because he now claims to send TikToks back to his followers. But the biggest giveaway he enjoyed a bit here without trying to be creative is not the fact that cars and buildings are still visible and look new.

It means that you can see the social distance sign on some TikToks. Was found was found. There may be places where the social distance signs from the coronavirus era are left a little longer, say six years longer. Alternatively, COVID will continue to bow for the next few years. In that case … junk. It’s not out of the scope of possibilities. Let’s continue.

One of Javier’s followers asked him to photograph an empty hospital in the future, which he continues. Another of his TikTok followers commented on one of his videos from the future (the future that Javier never visited). And the ads and billboards will look different … and the clothes in the store are lol. “

Some of Javier’s other followers were very keen to point out clear signs of something wrong, such as sand footprints or boats moving through the ocean, to name just a few. Because there are many more. Because this man never visited the future. But hey, what else is TikTok for, unless people make ridiculous videos for our enjoyment?

Andy is a Memphis reporter and has contributed to outlets such as Fast Company and The Guardian. When he’s not writing about technology, he can find him crouching protectively over his fast-growing collection of vinyl.

