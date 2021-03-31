IT executives from four hospitals are committed to maintaining the talent of technicians





Tuesday, March 30, 2021

As retail and tech giants such as Amazon, Wal-Mart, and Google continue to expand their healthcare efforts, hospitals and healthcare systems should not only retain patients, but also IT and other employees. Trying to compete with.

Becker’s Hospital Review asked the CIOs of four hospitals and healthcare systems about their most pressing concerns about labor-stealing vandals and how to stay competitive while retaining technician talent.

Editor’s Note: Answers have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Question: Are you worried about losing your IT talent to big tech and retailers? If so, what are you doing to try to retain employees in your organization?

Matt McBay. Vice President and CIO of the National Children’s Hospital (Washington, DC). Fortunately, we didn’t see a significant decline to the big tech and retailers. That said, the DC-Maryland-Virginia region is always very competitive for technology talent. One of the strategies we have been implementing since 2013 is our unique partnership with Cerner through the Bear Institute for Health Innovation. Under this arrangement, Cerner is staffed on a digital health innovation team focused on many important roles within the IT department and new solutions for pediatric healthcare delivery. This does not completely isolate Children’s National from the challenge of attracting and retaining talent, but this relationship has helped in practice.

In the future, we anticipate intensifying competition for talent and a growing set of needs. Like most healthcare systems, Children’s National Hospital focuses on introducing patient- and consumer-friendly technologies that give families access to our services anytime, anywhere. The skills that lead this digital transformation are not as differentiated as the skills that Big Tech attracts. In addition to pursuing options to partner with technology companies such as Cerner and Amazon, we see mission coordination as the magnetic force of talent. We believe to be competitive in terms of salary and benefits, but many long-term staff and new hires have our mission to meet the complex needs of children locally, nationally and internationally. You can see that we are looking for a connection.

Finally, the dramatic increase in remote work continues to change the outlook for technology talent. As our organization becomes accustomed to the remote workforce, it opens up many options for talented people if they can lead to the innovative, mission-driven work they can offer at Children’s National.

Dr. Richard Zane. Chief Innovation Officer at UCHealth (Aurora, Colorado), Professor and Director of Emergency Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine. Recruiting and retaining talented employees, especially those with advanced technical skills and abilities, is arguably a difficult time. At UCHealth, IT, innovation, clinical and quality strategies overlap with Venn diagrams and are permanently and deliberately intertwined. Everyone on the IT team knows and feels that their work contributes to their mission to cure illness and keep people healthy in a very realistic and obvious way. Working in Big Tech or retail may have certain benefits, but you have made a difference in someone’s life, and someone else has a mother, father, brother, sister, son, on another day. Sleeping every night knowing that you will have a daughter, or friend, another thing in your job is completely different.

Rich Rogers. Senior Vice President and CIO of Prisma Health (Greenville, South Carolina). In my 28 years as a healthcare CIO, I’ve seen many waves of increasing demand for IT talent, from the ERP / client-server wave to the dot-com wave to the EMR wave of meaningful use. It was. Talented staff always have the opportunity to earn high salaries, such as when jumping from one company to another on an ongoing basis.

There are two factors that have proven to be important in maintaining your talent. First, it is imperative to stay up-to-date, maintain a competitive rewards package, provide opportunities for stretching, growth and development, and provide a flexible work-life balance environment focused on delivering results. is.

Second, and most importantly, the CIO’s job is to build high-performance teams and organizations that are fully involved in the mission of the healthcare system. Leading technology and retailers are providing the industry with new, advanced technology tools and new ways to improve access to patient care. This is necessary and welcome. In reality, most of the care is still local and is provided to neighbors and community members. The sensations that IT staff feel as they roam the pediatric oncology units that support nurses and doctors caring for patients are beyond the reach of large tech and retail companies. This is an IT person who doesn’t want to work elsewhere.

Dr. Klaus Taupe Jensen Chief Technology Officer, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City). My biggest concern is perception. The talent market recognizes that state-of-the-art technology solutions are built only by major technologies, retailers and financial institutions. To be sure, many of these organizations are profitable and can invest a fairly high amount of money in technology. That said, what is more advanced than working with cancer researchers to predict the progression of the disease? Or do you want to systematize cancer science so that it can provide meaningful, personalized digital tools when people try to navigate their choices? Or build a hybrid care solution that integrates across inpatient, outpatient, and home care components?

We have long been at the line that technology is so fundamental to healthcare that it cannot function without institutions, and that healthcare technology is (at least) as advanced as it is found in other industries. Has crossed. Cancer research and care are very complex, centered around the individuals we are trying to help, and require highly sophisticated technology solutions. To compete for talent, we are actively changing the story of what it means for technicians to work in healthcare. We have a positive technical leadership culture and believe that we are at the forefront of our ability to apply technology to real-world healthcare challenges. In my opinion, the best job is the one with the most meaningful mission, and the treatment of cancer is a very meaningful mission for all of us at MSK.

