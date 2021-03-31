Google extends unlimited free meet calls until June 30th





The Google Meet deadline for free video calls that last up to 24 hours got another extension.

Last year, the video chat app changed from “good to have” to an integral part of everyday life. Today, the world slowly but surely seems to be out of the pandemic and associated blockades, but many are still unable to return to the office or meet friends and family in person.

With that in mind, Google has expanded the availability of longer Google Meet calls for free users. Free users discovered by Engadget will be able to participate in chats that last up to one day until the end of June 2021.

Not just for GSuite customers

Google Meet is a video communication service created by Google (no surprises here!). It was introduced with Google Chat as one of the apps designed as an alternative to Google Hangouts.

Prior to April 2020, Google Meet users had to purchase a GSuite plan. But that month, Google introduced a free version available to everyone who signed up for Gmail or a Google account. This meant that free users could create and join Google Meet calls and add up to 100 participants to their video calls.

As Google pointed out at the time, this was a time of rapid increase in Google meat use. There is no doubt that it is due, at least in part, to the coronavirus pandemic and increased telecommuting.

“Since January, Meet’s peak daily usage has increased 30-fold,” Google wrote in a May 2020 blog post. “As of this month, Meet has hosted 3 billion minutes of video conferencing, adding about 3 million new users every day.”

Extension of deadline

The Google Meet free tier did not include all the benefits of the GSuite version.

The G Suite version allows up to 250 participants to join a call, provides call recording and storage capabilities, and provides livestreaming to up to 100,000 viewers. In addition, users can speak for more than 60 minutes at a time. However, when Google Meet became free, we chose to postpone the introduction of this latter deadline until September 30, 2020. This date was subsequently changed to March 31, 2021 and was finally postponed to the end of June.

It’s still unclear if that really proves that Google has finally extended the deadline. Nonetheless, doing it on behalf of customers is a positive move — even if it defeats how long people have lived in the current coronavirus climate.

Google Meet is available on the web, as well as mobile phones and tablets for Android and iOS.

What is Google Meet? How does it work?

This article describes what Google Meet is, how it works, and how it compares to Google Hangouts and Google Chat.

Read next

About the author Luke Dormehl (118 articles published)

Luke has been a fan of Apple since the mid-1990s. His main interest in technology is smart devices and the intersection of technology and liberal arts.

Subscribe to other Luke Dormehl newsletters

Join our newsletter for technical tips, reviews, free e-books and exclusive sales.

Another step!

Please check your email address in the email you sent.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos