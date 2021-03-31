SpaceX’s latest starship landing attempt ends in destruction





Another Starship prototype exploded Tuesday morning when it tried to nail tricky landing techniques at the SpaceXs test launch facility in Texas. Landing attempts followed a clean lift-off and demonstration of rocket maneuvering during autonomous flight, with SpaceX marking its fourth high-altitude flight since December.

The SN11 rocket was launched at 9 am in misty weather at the Bokatika facility in SpaceX, Texas, and soared approximately 6.2 miles to test the rocket’s three raptor engines and in-flight maneuvers to land them. did. As the SN11 approaches peak altitude, the engine gradually stops and begins a free fall towards the ground, performing landing combustion. One raptor reignites and slowly carries it to the landing pad not far from where the rocket was launched. At least that’s the idea.

Something important happened shortly after the start of landing and burning, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted shortly after the explosion. If you can do some research later today, you need to know what it was.

The live camera feed onboard the SN11 streamed by SpaceX froze shortly before the landing attempt. Another feed provided by the website NASA Spaceflight showed a large mass of raining debris at the SpaceXs Boca Chica facility, even though the landing blast itself was hidden by fog.

SpaceXs’ John Insprucker said he seemed to have done another exciting test on SpaceXs’ live stream, suggesting that the vehicle was lost in another turbulent landing attempt. We seem to have lost all the data from the vehicle, and of course the team is away from the landing platform.

At least the crater is in the right place! , Mask tweeted. He said one of the SN11s engines had problems during the ascent and did not ignite strong enough during the combustion during landing.

Weather radar from the National Meteorological Service in Brownsville, Texas, detected a gas plume indicating an aerial explosion, while fog was ruining the visibility of the SN11 landing attempt.

If anyone in South Padre Island, or the Bocachica region, Port Isabel, Laguna Vista, etc. suddenly woke up this morning, this was probably it. Our radar could unfortunately see the # SN11 explode in the air. #RGVwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/Ohyyq3bIpf

NWS Brownsville (@NWSBrownsville) March 30, 2021

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that it would oversee SpaceX’s investigation into the cause of the SN11 landing sequence explosion, adding that there were no immediate reports of injuries or public property damage. Authorities said the vehicle was lost due to an anomaly in the vehicle during the landing phase of the flight.

Audiences about five miles from the SN11 launch site said starship debris appeared to be falling from the sky after the SN11 explosion. The FAA responded to questions about debris reporting and said it was working with SpaceX to identify whether light debris reports in the area were related to accidents or other stages of flight.

Audiences about five miles from the launch site say they found debris falling from the sky after the SN11’s aerial explosion. Photo courtesy of Gene Belvins / LA DailyNews / SCNG pic.twitter.com/uWRxS9wp4k

Joey Roulette (@joroulette) March 30, 2021

Starship is SpaceX’s next-generation, fully reusable rocket system designed to carry humans and up to 100 tonnes of cargo to the Moon and Mars. The 16-story prototype, built by SpaceX and launched at a fast pace, represents only the top half of Starship. The lower half will be a towering, super-heavy booster that will help launch Starship from Earth to the upper half before returning to Earth.

SpaceX was aiming for the launch of the SN11 last week, but has been postponed due to some additional inspections. Perhaps he set up SN11 until Monday and Musk tweeted. Additional checkout required. I will do my best to land and fully recover. Then, on Monday, Musk said the launch would be pushed on Tuesday because FAA inspectors couldn’t reach Starbase in time for today’s launch.

SpaceX on Friday told an inspector who had been in Texas for a week waiting for the launch of the SN11 because it wasn’t launched on Monday, so the inspector went home. SpaceX changed its plans on Sunday and told the FAA that it was aiming to launch again on Monday, but by that time the inspectors had returned home to Florida.

The inspector said he had boarded the plane and returned to Texas on Monday, talking anonymously and discussing private matters. In a statement, a FAA spokesperson said SpaceX needs to provide appropriate notice of the launch schedule so that FAA safety inspectors can travel to Bocachica.

As The Verge first reported, the FAA required institutional inspectors to be on-site for starship testing after SpaceX violated the SN8 launch license in December. The breach focused on SpaceX’s decision to launch without an FAA exemption that would have allowed it to exceed the maximum public risk allowed by federal safety regulations in the event of a landing explosion. (SN8 was fired and exploded during landing, but no one was injured.)

March 30, Eastern Standard Time 6:30 pm Update: Added details regarding statement from FAA and reporting of debris from SN11 test flight.







