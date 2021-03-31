Google will extend the availability of “unlimited” free Meet calls until June 30th





Bloomberg

Hong Kong is set to target its first SPAC listing by the end of the year

(Bloomberg)-Hong Kong will prepare its own blank check company listing framework in June to set public feedback and targets so that it can start trading by the end of this year. Those who asked not to name the sponsors on the list of special acquisition companies and their acquisition targets had stricter rules than those in force in the United States said they had discussed internal deliberations. Officials said people were keen to address concerns that arose around hundreds of publicly traded shell companies that raised money on the New York Stock Exchange to acquire profitable businesses. .. Regulators and stock exchanges have devised a market-friendly framework as Asian financial hubs are trying to embark on a boom in SPAC trading, primarily in the United States. Hong Kong, which is preparing or raising such funding in US Hong Kong, will be the first Asian hub to compete with rival Singapore to turn such vehicles into a green light. Still, authorities have taken a cautious approach after spending years squeezing a shell company that was considered a hotbed for pump-and-dump inventory operations. People said the acquisition by SPAC must meet the existing criteria for an initial public offering. According to one person, the rule also envisions a set of conditions that sponsors must meet, such as a track record of money management, so even if unexpected regulatory concerns arise, the timeline will People said it could change. The guiding principle is to maintain the current screening system for IPOs and reverse acquisitions and to introduce a long-term framework for issuing SPACs. An exchange spokesman talked about the competitiveness and attractiveness of the IPO market while maintaining the quality of the market. Update the market for new initiatives as needed. Hong Kong Stock Exchange shares rose 1.6% on Monday. A spokesman for the Securities and Futures Commission said: There is nothing to add to what the government has said about this issue at this stage. According to data compiled by more than 700 SPACs-Bloomberg over the last 12 months, the New York Stock Exchange seeks to raise more than $ 200 billion, primarily backed by billionaires, private equity funds, venture capital and even companies. Flocking to. Excess that US regulators are currently concerned about. The Securities and Exchange Commission recently warned against buying SPAC shares solely on the basis of approval from Hollywood actors, professional athletes and other celebrities. To get If the target is not found in a certain period (mainly 2 years), the investor will be repaid. The main concern now is that as SPAC sells its shares, fewer viable companies can be acquired. Martin Henecke, director of Asian investment at St. James’s Place Wealth Management, said he oversees more than $ 177 billion. Henecke said there will be pressure on the SPAC over the next two years to secure a good acquisition. As a number of SPACs approach deadlines, the worst fallout could occur as sponsors are forced to cut corners on the quality of the merger to avoid liquidation, he said. SPAC Directors and Officers for Inaccurate Statements and Negligence. Sandra Lee, CEO of Reinsurance Broker BMS Group in Asia, said such insurance has doubled the cost of many US-listed Chinese companies due to recent scrutiny and increased activity. It states that it has become. Liability insurance remains exposing Chinese owners to complaints, Lee said. Ultimately, honesty and investor protection are also part of the equation for the long-term success of the stock exchange. Still, Hong Kong companies are already welcoming new roads that have fascinated some cities in a very rich way. Horizon Ventures, a company backed by billionaire Li Jia Ming, unveiled its holdings of three financial technologies (Hippo Enterprises Inc., Doma and Bakkt) in a SPAC transaction this year. Frances Kang, director of Horizon Ventures, says SPAC is superior to traditional IPOs because it has brought more benefits to its founders. In effect, the merger allowed the SPAC list to be completed in a few weeks, compared to the 12 months it would take to be published in the usual way, she said. According to Kang, the SPAC is either a direct listing or a traditional listing. SPAC is just an alternative. Ultimately, you’ll have to ask yourself if you’re ready to publish (update HKEX shares in the sixth paragraph) For articles like this, visit bloomberg.com. Subscribe now to get the most trusted business news sources. 2021 Bloomberg LP

