7 Reasons You Should Book Your Trip To Las Vegas Today





The end of the dark, hellish tunnel of the pandemic is getting closer and closer every day. So, when you’re ready to book your next vacation, we’ll make a suggestion: Las Vegas. Not only high rollers, neon capital in the world is available to anyone who wants to relax and recharge. Here are seven reasons why Las Vegas should be your next destination.

You are finally ready to go back to fun, but you are still hesitant to go back to the nightclub. do not be afraid. Las Vegas follows Vegas Smart’s health and wellness measures (ie required masks, social distance, capacity limits, etc.) so you can celebrate wisely. And the attractions are as endless as free casino drinks, so celebrate you doing so.

But who needs a free drink when you’re 900 feet above, surrounded only by fresh air? When you’re ready to broaden your horizons, Las Vegas has some of the best options. From Red Rock Canyon, Lake Mead, Hoover Dam (above) to ziplines, helicopter tours and golf, there’s no shortage of open spaces. You can also rent a car or take a coach from the Strip to the Grand Canyon Skywalk (2.5 hours) or the popular South Rim (about 5 hours).

Whether that blackjackpot has a hole in your wallet or you haven’t tasted anything but takeaway for 12 months, you deserve to jump into something delicious. From famous chefs like Jos Andrs of Bazaar Meat to a modern twist of a classic steakhouse like Cosmopolitans STK (pictured above) to outdoor dining under the sparkling patio lights of Carson Kitchen, it’s easy to travel with just cooking. You can plan. (In fact, we highly recommend it.)

Need to leave some of the great fares? Head to The Neon Museum, a non-profit organization specializing in collecting and preserving iconic Las Vegas signs from some of the most famous landmarks. Tickets are limited due to social distance, so book a spot the day before (or up to a month in advance) and wander the neon bone yard to pose in front of kitsch history. There is also a Mob Museum that explores the history of organized crime and makes rainy day dreams come true for Boardwalk Empire and Peaky Blinders fans.

The spa, pool and lounge are all open and follow Vegas Smart procedures. If the weather is nice, you can relax in the daybed with a chilly glass in your hand. So, I know it’s not real, but it sounds like a 2020 blues cure, sipping a pina colada while looking at the Eiffel Tower in Paris Las Vegas. Relax in style with the 45,000-square-foot hideaway with upgraded elegant interiors and extensive treatment menus, as well as Win’s Spa.

If you need a little thrill that isn’t in the form of choosing black or red (who?), Take a sunset ride on the tallest Ferris wheel in the world (yes, 100 feet or more). London Eye). Also, because it’s in Las Vegas, some pods have a bar and bartender at night, so you can enjoy happy hour at a height of 550 feet. If you really need to breathe in, there’s also the Fly LINQ zipline. Here, it fires from a 12-story tower and jumps over the promenade at 35 mph.

To be honest, it’s a heavenly blessing to stay where our house isn’t full of dirty dishes, laundry, and a blast of children’s toys on the living room floor. But Vegas’ services are unmatched, including a replica of the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Florence Ponte Vecchio Bridge, a fashionable strip Bellagio, a sportsbook, a rooftop cocktail lounge, and a brand new circa with five-storey facilities such as a pool amphitheater. is. ..

Plan your trip

