Source: Google’s next wireless earphone is “Pixel Buds A”





For several years, Google has offered affordable variations of Pixel smartphones with Pixel 3a and Pixel 4a. The next Made by Google true wireless earphones can be exclusively reported as the “Pixel Buds A” available in two new colors.

Last year, Google announced the second-generation Pixel Buds, the first true wireless earphones. Whereas the 2017 version of the Google headset used wires to connect the two buds behind the head, the new model offers two independent buds connected to the smartphone via Bluetooth, Apple AirPods. Joined the trend of true wireless earphones that are popular in Japan.

According to sources, Google is preparing to expand its lineup of true wireless earphones with the Pixel Buds A towards 2021. Not surprisingly, the Pixel Buds A is almost visually indistinguishable from the current Pixel Buds, except for a few changes to the color palette. To get started, you can see that the Pixel Buds A is available in two colorways, white and green.

The white model is differentiated by the all-white case interior and all-white bud design, as opposed to the black plastic inside the eartips, wings, and case found in last year’s models in all colors. To better understand what this design looks like, I modified last year’s Pixel Buds photo to be more or less consistent with the white Pixel Buds A’s understanding.

The green Pixel Buds A, on the other hand, uses a much darker forest green instead of the 2020 model’s Quite Mint color. Like the white colorway, this dark green is used not only on the inside of the charging case, but also on the inside of the buds such as eartips and wings.

These two colors may be intended to match the rumored Pixel 5a offerings, as both Pixel 4 and 2020 Pixel Buds were available in Clearly White and “Oh So Orange”, but so far. , Phone color options have not been leaked.

Like both generations of the previous generation Made by Google earphones, the Pixel Buds A provides touch control for both media control and access to the Google Assistant. The touch controls themselves should be about the same, if not exactly the same as last year.

The price of the Pixel Buds A is currently unknown, but the A designation indicates that it may be considering a more affordable set of Made by Google earphones, just as the Pixel 4a is an affordable alternative to the Pixel 4. I will. The Pixel Buds are currently priced at $ 179, and the Made by Google lineup has plenty of room for more affordable sets. That said, it’s not clear what Google can cut to offer these buds at a more affordable price.

As for when these Pixel Buds A will be available, the recently discovered FCC list is Google’s latest release in the middle of the year, not as part of the usual fall Made by Google hardware launch. Shows true wireless earphones. Google did not respond to your comment request.

Among these new earphones, the frequently rumored Pixel 5a, and mystery devices that are likely to be the new Nest Camera that recently passed the FCC, the Made by Google brand has built a strong lineup of upcoming hardware launches. And it seems. It’s unclear if everything will be released at once, like the recent Nest Hub (2nd generation) and Nest Thermostat launches, or if it will be released steadily over the next few months.

Dylan Roussel and Abner Li contributed to this article

