When system integrators adopt a new business model-Washington Technology





Commentary

When System Integrators Adopt New Business Models By Monica McEwen March 30, 2021

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin recently launched a strategic initiative, emphasizing teamwork as one of the top three priorities.

The Covid-19 pandemic has given the government a priority on teamwork, collaboration, and modernization. Austin reveals that the pace of innovation will accelerate as the Pentagon moves away from the legacy system.

Part of this focus means that the long-standing debate about purchasing and building has changed. The government wants to invest in and deploy technology solutions that best meet strategic needs and streamline missions. Government agencies are improving the way new technologies are introduced through the latest sourcing and innovation hubs.

In order for traditional government contractors to continue to thrive, new business models must also be adopted. This model is at the core of everything new technology offers and requires a modernized approach to team partners. When these partnerships are properly implemented, traditional and non-traditional contractors will work together better and help governments fulfill their mission better.

Government contractors play an important role in supporting government modernization. In recent years, we’ve seen these contractors invest in innovation labs and venture arms aimed at helping governments identify emerging technologies. But in the spirit of true teamwork, there are advances to be made as well. How can legacy government contractors lead this changing situation?

Team up with emerging technology companies to lead

Historically, some system integrators may not have teamed up with emerging tech companies and instead focused on building the solution itself.

However, as governments demand faster-paced innovation, it is important for SI to incorporate cutting-edge technology companies into early solution development. In many cases, this requires traditional government contractors to guide these new government entrants through the nuances of operating and deploying software in a government environment.

Many tech companies from Silicon Valley, Boston, Austin, Texas, and other innovation hubs are eager to support the government’s mission, but have no relationship or past track record to get started.

To build stronger team relationships and bring cutting-edge technology to the government’s mission, traditional contractors should facilitate adoption and provide transparency between government clients and these technology companies. Is important. For example, Dcode’s mission is to bring emerging tech companies into the federal market, and part of their success is to work well with large existing SIs.

Government contractors have been working for years in the walls of the institutions they support, giving them the view that new tech companies may lack. This knowledge base is a key element in ensuring that emerging tech companies can pass the gauntlets of checkboxes that need to be deployed within the agency.

The more emerging technology companies can integrate with government programs and contract staff, the more they can drive mission outcomes. The contractor community also offers a variety of skill sets and features that are important for successfully migrating a system from prototype to production.

A good example of how the tech industry, traditional contractors, and the US government are working together is Dcode’s help. DHA is looking for a commercial technology solution to modernize the Defense Medical Management Systems Program Executive Office (PEO DHMS). This is an opportunity for more than $ 500 million to win multiple awards open to non-traditional technology and government contractors, and the solicitation is for the prime contractor to include non-traditional vendors in its proposal team. Provides a strong incentive for.

The evaluation requirements are intended to make the request for proposal accessible to non-traditional vendors and do not underscore past federal performance. We know that this can be a great deterrent even to submit proposals to some non-traditional companies that have never previously worked with the federal government.

Just as government agencies are improving the way governments implement innovative technologies, traditional players need to learn how to become better team partners with these cutting-edge technology companies.

Better support for government customers

Tech startups are entering the government market at a much faster pace than ever before, as the government is primarily focused on leveraging other trading institutions (OTAs). The goal when the government first introduced OTA was to bring Silicon Valley’s agile approach to the Pentagon, and DIU pioneered this new mindset.

Now there are more innovation hubs to count. Therefore, as Austin wants the industry to both innovate and teamwork, he needs to participate in the broad ecosystem of traditional contractors.

Just as governments strive to introduce new technologies to government agencies, SI needs to focus on how it can lead technology innovation. This requires a shift to operate like a startup and the ability to scrutinize new technologies in the same way that venture companies scrutinize emerging technologies. This is what government leaders are learning in a variety of ways, including Dcode training.

Large government contractors are beginning to recognize the need to change cultures, train teams, understand the changing procurement environment, and lead new technologies. This will eventually allow you to act in a more agile way.

The technology outlook is changing at a dizzying pace. This teaming between traditional and non-traditional contractors is essential to stay ahead of our enemies.

About the author

Monica McEwen is Dcode’s Strategic Advisor.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos